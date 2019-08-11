Longford SFC: Champions Mullinalaghta in control against Dromard

Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s made it three wins from their three fixtures in the group stage of the Senior Football Championship as they strolled past Dromard at McGee Park in Aughnacliffe on Sunday evening.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 0-16 Dromard . . . 0-9

With both teams already through to the quarter-finals, changes were made to their starting line-ups. As expected the game lacked the intensity of a championship match but Mullinalaghta showed why they are the team to beat, yet again.

St Columba's were able to control and dictate the game against Dromard and led by 0-10 to 0-5 at the break.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: David O’Rourke; Luke Meehan, Patrick Fox, Simon Cadam; Shane Mulligan (0-1), Donal McElligott (0-1), James Mooney; David McGivney (0-3,2f), John Keegan (0-1); Aaron Earley, Conor McElligott (0-2), Aidan McElligott (0-2); Brendan Fox (0-1), James McGivney (0-1), Jayson Matthews (0-3,1f).

Subs:- David Donohoe (0-1) for A Earley (black card, 22 mins); Patrick Rogers for D O’Rourke (half-time); Michael Cunningham for J Matthews (47 mins); Tom Meehan for L Meehan (52 mins); Cian McElligott for A McElligott and Paul Leonard for C McElligott (58 mins).

DROMARD: Gavin McNerney; Paul McGee, Niall Vance, Conor McGahern; James Mimnagh, Pauric Martin, Peter Reynolds; Bryan McCormack (0-1), Diarmuid Masterson (0-1); Ronan McEntire, Francis McGee (0-4,3f), Bernard Sheridan; Joe Hagan (0-1,f), Ronan Bleakley, John Sheridan (0-2).

Subs:- David Pettit for R Bleakey (half-time); Emmet Masterson for J Sheridan (41 mins); R Bleakley for J Mimnagh (black card, three minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).