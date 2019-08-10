Longford SFC: Slashers overcome Rathcline to reach the quarter-finals

Longford Slashers have made it through to the quarter-finals of the Senior Football Championship for the first time in three years following a fairly emphatic win over Rathcline at Pairc Chiarain in Newtowncashel on Friday evening.

Longford Slashers . . . 0-14 Rathcline . . . 0-8

Slashers appeared to be in control after building up a comfortable 0-6 to 0-0 lead midway through the first half but Rathcline came storming back to close the gap to just a solitary point at the break, 0-8 to 0-7.

Last year’s Intermediate champions were very much in contention to spring a surprise but Slashers regained the upper hand to outscore the Lanesboro lads 0-6 to 0-1 in the second half.

Both teams ended the game with 14 players on the pitch with Ruairi Clarke dismissed for a second yellow card in the 49th minute while Rathcline’s Kevin Chapman received a straight red card in stoppage time.

Denis Connerton's side are now out of the championship and into the relegation play-offs with two clubs dropping down to the Intermediate grade next season.

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell (0-1, '45'); Ronan Kenny, Dermot Brady (0-1), Conor Clarke; Paddy Duggan, Gerard Flynn (0-1), Sean Clarke (0-3); Andrew Dalton (0-2), Barry Gilleran (0-1); Andrew Kelly (0-2, frees), Niall Mulligan, Robbie Clarke (0-2, one free); Ruairi Clarke (0-1), Peter Foy, Robbie O'Connell.

Subs:- Daire O'Brien for N Mulligan (injured, 40 mins); Darragh O'Connell for Robbie Clarke (injured, 53 mins); Brian Walsh for S Clarke (injured, 59 mins).

RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; David Rooney, Niall Keane, Jack Rooney; Cian Gilmore, Derek Casserly, Kevin Chapman; Shane Kenny (0-3, one free), Shane Casserly; Oisin O' Sullivan, Iarla O'Sullivan (0-1), Oran Kenny (0-3, two frees); James Hanley, Liam Connerton (0-1), James Carroll.

Subs:- Aaron Madden for O O'Sullivan (47 mins); Dylan Glancy for J Hanley (black card, 53 mins); Ryan Fallon for J Rooney (59 mins); Cillian Flood for D Casserly (59 mins).

Referee: Donal Kane (Young Grattans).