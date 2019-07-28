Longford SFC: Colmcille cruise into the quarter-finals with very easy win over Rathcline

Colmcille cruised into the quarter-finals of the Senior Football Championship with a very easy win over Rathcline in the Group 3 clash at Emmet Park in Killoe on Sunday evening.

Colmcille . . . 2-21 Rathcline . . . 0-9

Colmcille took the lead right from the start in building up a commanding 1-11 to 0-2 advantage at the break. Cathal McCabe scored their first goal in the seventh minute and Darren Mulligan got their second goal right at the end of the game with an excellent strike.

Rathcline found the going extremely tough and struggled to contain the sharp Colmcille attack as last year’s Intermediate champions crashed to a heavy defeat with the remaining group fixture against Longford Slashers in a couple of weeks time.

COLMCILLE: Mark Kiernan; Ciaran Brady, Enda Macken, Martin Mulligan (0-1); Declan Reilly, Cormac Hughes, Conor Grant; Fergal Sheridan (0-1), Barry McKeon (0-7, three frees); Gerry Mulligan (0-1, ’45), Paul McKeon (0-3), Rory Hawkins (0-3, two frees); Cathal McCabe (1-3), Dylan McCabe (0-1), Ciaran McKeon (0-1).

Subs:- Darren Mulligan (1-0) for D McCabe (41 mins); Paul Farley for C McKeon (44 mins); Padraig Murtagh for C Hughes and Cathal Reilly for R Hawkins (52 mins).

RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; Jack Rooney, David Rooney, Niall Keane; Derek Casserly, Kevin Chapman, Dylan Glancy; Shane Kenny (0-1), Shane Cassely; Cian Gilmore, Iarla O’Sullivan (0-1), Cillian Flood; Oran Kenny (0-4, three frees), James Hanley (0-1), Liam Connerton.

Subs:- Oisin O’Sullivan (0-1) for J Rooney and Owen Murray for Cillian Flood (half-time); Cronan Flood (0-1) for L Connerton (46 mins); Gareth Reilly for J Hanley (50 mins); Neil O’Connor for S Casserly (53 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).