Longford SFC: Dromard back on track with convincing win over Granard

Dromard finished strongly to register a crucial win in Group 1 of the Senior Football Championship at Lynch Park in Abbeylara on Sunday, a result that leaves Granard in a fierce fight to avoid a relegation play-off.

Dromard . . . 2-16 St Mary’s Granard . . . 0-10

Niall Sheridan’s side were ahead by eight points in the early stages of the second half but great credit to the young Granard side who rallied and closed the gap to four points by the 51st minute.

But Dromard (beaten by Clonguish in the opening round the previous week) showed their vast experience when it mattered most and a good ball in by Francis McGee was finished to the net by John Sheridan in the 54th minute.

The impressive McGee (who fired over seven points) was also the provider in setting up Jamsie Martin for the second goal at the end.

DROMARD: Gavin McNerney; Paul McGee, Niall Vance, David Pettit; Peter Reynolds (0-2), Padraig Martin, Conor McGauran; Bryan McCormack, Diarmuid Masterson (0-2); Ronan McEntire (0-3), Francis McGee (0-7, two frees), Bernard Sheridan; Jamsie Martin (1-1), Ronan Bleakley, Joe Hagan (0-1).

Subs:- John Sheridan (1-0) for B McCormack (50 mins); Dylan McCormack for R Bleakley (53 mins); James Mimnagh for P McGee (a minute into stoppage time).

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Eoghan Mallon; Paddy McGivney, Brian Sheridan, Eoin Higgins; Mark O’Neill, Dylan Corcoran, Keith Kelly (0-2); Thomas Gallagher, Paul Smyth (0-1, free); Mark Connell, Jordan Shiels (0-1, free), Edward Smyth; Ben Martin, Conor Mallon (0-2, one free), Jordan Martin (0-4, one free).

Subs:- Mark Tully for M Connell (28 mins); James Kiernan for E Smyth (46 mins); Fergus Kelly for C Mallon and Stephen Lynch for J Shiels (51 mins).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Ardagh Moydow).