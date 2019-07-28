Longford SFC: Abbeylara stage great comeback to beat Carrickedmond

Seven points behind at one stage in the first half and looking in considerable trouble, Abbeylara showed a lot of courage and character in storming back to conquer Carrickedmond in the Senior Football Championship Group 2 clash at C&D Devine Park, Edgeworthstown on Saturday evening.

Abbeylara . . . 1-17 Carrickedmond . . . 2-9

Carrick got off to a great start with goals from Sean Kelly (2nd minute) and Kyle Kenny (10th minute) in the early stages of this entertaining second round game and had built up a comfortable 2-5 to 0-4 lead with 18 minutes gone in the first half.

But Abbeylara got back in contention with a goal from Kevin Smyth in the 22nd minute and after trailing by 2-7 to 1-7 at the break they improve greatly to score ten more points in the second half to book their place in the quarter-finals.

The best Carrickedmond could manage on the changeover was a couple of points from Aidan McGuire.

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Cormac Smyth, Fergal Battrim, Cathal Lynch; Aaron Dalton, PJ Masterson, Cian Brady; Jason Kelly (0-4, two frees), Conor Berry (0-1, free); Barry McKiernan (0-2), Nigel Rabbitte (0-1), Reece Reilly (0-7, four frees); Derek Smyth, Kevin Smyth (1-1), Padraig Berry (0-1).

Subs:- Mel Brady for N Rabbitte (black card, 11 mins); Brian Smyth for D Smyth (42 mins); Michael McHugh for C Lynch (black card, 50 mins); Kieran Mulvihill for M Brady (59 mins); Ronan Lynch for PJ Masterson (injured, four minutes into stoppage time).

CARRICKEDMOND: David Shannon; Patrick Murray, Padraig McGrath, Niall O’Farrell; Justin McCormack, Michael Cahill, Padraig O’Shea; John O’Shea, Barry O’Farrell; Rioch Farrell (0-1, free), Sean Kelly (1-2), Kyle Kenny (1-0); Patrick Farrell, Eoghan McCormack, Aidan McGuire (0-6, four frees).

Subs:- Kevin Moran for P Murray (35 mins); Jack Dempsey for J O’Shea (47 mins); Jonathan Keegan for P O’Shea (56 mins).

Referee: David Tiernan (Ardagh Moydow).



