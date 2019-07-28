Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta come from behind to score comfortable win over Clonguish

Mullinalaghta scored their second win in Group 1 of the Senior Football Championship when coming from behind to overcome Clonguish at the Dromard grounds on Saturday evening.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 0-16 Clonguish . . . 2-6

The Longford and Leinster club champions were trailing by a point at the break, 1-4 to 0-6, with the Clonguish goal coming from a penalty converted by Chris Gordon, but St Columba’s took complete control in the second half to clinch their place in the quarter-finals.

Clonguish could not repeat their first half performance and were under a lot of pressure on the changeover as Mullinalaghta moved up a couple of gears to lead by seven points at one stage, only to concede a late goal that was scored by Packie Molloy.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Luke Meehan, Patrick Fox, Simon Cadam; Shane Mulligan (0-2), Donie McElligott (0-1), Francis Mulligan; David McGivney (0-8, four frees), John Keegan (0-1); Gary Rogers (0-1), James McGivney, Aidan McElligott; Jayson Matthews (0-2), Conor McElligott, Brendan Fox (0-1).

Subs:- Michael Cunningham for J Matthews (52 mins); Conan Brady for L Meehan (55 mins); James Mooney for F Mulligan (56 mins); Aaron Earley for Conor McElligott (58 mins); Cian McElligott for G Rogers (60 mins).

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Neil Devlin, Ronan Sweeney, Darren McLoughlin; Conor Shields, Francis Molloy, Gerard Moore; Peter Hanley (0-1), Michael Corcoran; Packie Molloy (1-0), Alan Gregg (0-1, free), Niall O’Reilly (0-1); Chris Gordon (1-0, penalty), Joe O’Brien (0-3, one free), Paul Barden.

Subs:- Kevin Burke for J O’Brien (injured, 14 mins); Michael McCann for G Moore (black card, 45 mins); Brian Sweeney for M Corcoran (52 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).