Longford SFC: Mostrim earn a deserved draw against Killoe

A point from a pressure free converted by Brian Farrell in the second minute of stoppage time earned Mostrim a deserved draw against Killoe in this entertaining Senior Football Championship Group 2 second round clash.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-14 Mostrim . . . 1-11

Edgeworthstown were the better team in the first half at Keenan Park, Ardagh on Friday evening and ended up leading by the minimum of margins at the break (1-6 to 0-8) thanks to a brilliant individual goal from midfielder Seamus Hannon in the 13th minute.

Emmet Og came a lot more into the game in the second half and looked like winning when Cian Dooner fired over the lead point in the 59th minute but the late score from Brian Farrell left the sides all square in the finish.

This result means that Killoe (who were missing a few regulars) are now through to the quarter-finals while further progress for Mostrim all depends on their remaining group fixture against Carrickedmond in a couple of weeks time.

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Gavin Hughes, Padraig McCormack, James Moran; Niall Farrelly, Cian Farrelly (0-1), Evan Farrelly; Michael Quinn, Paddy Thompson; Euan Finneran, Sean McCormack (0-3, two frees), Jake Donnelly (0-1); Mark Hughes, Denis McGoldrick (0-3, all frees), Cian Dooner (0-5).

Subs:- (Blood): Eamon Keogh (0-1) for S McCormack 47 mins - McCormack for Keogh 50 mins; E Keogh for M Hughes (52 mins); Shane McManus for G Hughes (black card, 56 mins).

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Martin Coyle, Niall Quinn, Gerard Smith; Shane Campbell, Dario Ciglianio, Brian Farrell (0-5, three '45s, one free); Seamus Hannon (1-1); Fintan Coyle; Padraig Joyce (0-1), Thomas Doyle, Shane Kiernan (0-1); David Morgan (0-1), Cillian Lynn, Darragh Doherty (0-2, one free).

Subs:- Dylan Cassidy for D Ciglianio (injured, 47 mins); Joe Dempsey for D Morgan (58 mins).

Referee: Gerard Egan (St Mary's Granard).