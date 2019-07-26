GAA fans from Dublin, Galway, Mayo and Kildare rolling into Longford for big championship triple bill

A large crowd is expected in Longford on Saturday, July 27 as Glennon Brothers Pearse Park plays host to three attractive GAA All-Ireland Minor and U20 football fixtures.

Both Dublin and Galway are doubly engaged, while Mayo and Kildare are also involved.

First up at 3pm is the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter-Final between Mayo and Dublin.

This is followed at 5pm by the EirGrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Semi-Final, Galway versus Dublin.

And then completing the triple bill is Kildare v Galway at 7pm in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter-Final.

You can watch all three matches Live on SpórtTG4 YouTube, with the full deferred coverage of the U20 game being screened at 7.30pm on TG4.

Fixture details;

SATURDAY, JULY 27

3:00pm Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter-Final - Mayo v Dublin, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford *Live on SpórtTG4 YouTube

5:00pm EirGrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Semi-Final, Galway v Dublin, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford *Live on TG4 YouTube and full deferred coverage on TG4 at 7:30pm.

7:00pm Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter-Final, Kildare v Galway, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford *Live on SpórtTG4 YouTube

