Longford Slashers and Colmcille finish all square in cracking contest

Five points behind in the closing stages of the first half, Longford Slashers showed a lot of spirit to battle back for a draw against Colmcille in the opening round of the Senior Football Championship at Pairc na nGael, Dromard on Saturday evening.

Colmcille . . . 2-12 Longford Slashers . . . 2-12

Inspired by a fine goal from Andrew Kelly just before the break to trail by just the minimum of margins (1-6 to 1-5), the resolute Slashers side just refused to accept defeat and had a glorious chance of winning this cracking contest deep into stoppage time.

Gerard Flynn elected to go for a goal when a point was there for the taking and his close range shot was well saved by Colmcille keeper Mark Kiernan in the fourth minute of additional time.

Showing a few positional changes from the teams listed on the programme with both operating with a sweeper system, Colmcille got the boost of a goal from a penalty converted by Ciaran McKeon with eight minutes gone on the clock.

The goals in the second half were scored by Barry McKeon (36th minute) with Barry Gilleran converting a penalty for Slashers in the 45th minute to bring about a frantic and exciting final quarter.

COLMCILLE: Mark Kiernan; Kieran Brady, Cormac Hughes, Martin Mulligan; Declan Reilly, Conor Grant, Darren Mulligan; Fergal Sheridan (0-2), Barry McKeon (1-1, point from free); Gerry Mulligan, Paul McKeon (0-1), Rory Hawkins (0-3); Noel Farrell, Cathal McCabe (0-2), Ciaran McKeon (1-2, goal from penalty).

Subs:- Declan Farrell for N Farrell (36 mins); Cathal Reilly (0-1) for D Mulligan (38 mins); Enda Macken for C McKeon (two minutes into stoppage time).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell; Ronan Kenny, Barry Gilleran (1-2, goal from penalty, points from frees), Paddy Duggan; Sean Clarke (0-2), Dermot Brady, Gerard Flynn; Peter Foy (0-2), Andy Dalton (0-1); Andrew Kelly (1-2, points from frees), Robbie Clarke, Conor Clarke; Ruairi Clarke (0-1), Niall Mulligan (0-1), Robbie O’Connell (0-1).

Subs:- Daire O’Brien for R O’Connell (42 mins); Liam Barry for P Duggan (54 mins); Cian Kavanagh for A Kelly (57 mins); Darragh O’Connell for Robbie Clarke (59 mins).

Referee: Donal Kane (Young Grattans).