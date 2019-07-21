Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta much too strong for gallant Granard

Reigning county champions Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s were convincing winners in their opening Group 1 game against a young St. Mary’s Granard side at C&D Devine Park, Edgeworthstown on Saturday evening.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 1-20 St Mary’s Granard . . . 1-6

It was always going to be extremely difficult for Granard who were missing seven players (through injury and unavailability) including their star man Darren Gallagher. Five players made their senior championship debuts on Saturday and it was a real baptism of fire.

Mullinalaghta showed why they are three in a row Longford champions and Leinster champions in building up a commanding 0-12 to 0-3 half-time lead. Their movement on and off the ball was terrific and they were relentless in cruising to a comprehensive victory over a gallant Granard side.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Luke Meehan, Patrick Fox (0-2), Simon Cadam; Shane Mulligan, Donie McElligott (0-1), Francis Mulligan; David McGivney (0-4, two frees), John Keegan (0-1); Gary Rogers (0-1), Conor McElligott (0-3), Aidan McElligott (0-4); Michael Cunningham (0-1), James McGivney, Brendan Fox (0-1).

Subs:- Jayson Matthews (0-1) for M Cunningham (half-time); Aaron Earley (1-0) for G Rogers (48 mins); Conan Brady for S Mulligan (52 mins); Cian McElligott (0-1) for B Fox (53 mins); James Mooney for L Meehan (56 mins); David O’Rourke for P Rogers (black card, 58 mins).

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Eoghan Mallon; Edward Smyth, Paddy McGivney, Eoin Sheridan; Keith Kelly, Brian Sheridan, Mark O’Neill; Thomas Gallagher, Dylan Corcoran; Mark Tully, Ben Martin (0-4, two frees), Paul Smyth; Jordan Martin (1-2, one point from free, goal from penalty), Fergus Kelly, Jordan Shiels.

Subs:- James Kiernan for M Tully (injured, 30 mins), Stephen Lynch for P McGivney (40 mins).

Referee: Michael Farrell (Ballymahon).