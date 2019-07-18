Who will qualify for the Longford senior football championship quarter-finals?

Peter Hanley Motors SFC starts this weekend

Padraic O'Brien

Padraic O'Brien

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Connolly Cup

The coveted Connolly Cup

Five first round games in the 2019 Longford senior football championship are scheduled for this weekend and which eight clubs will qualify from the group stage to contest the Connolly Cup quarter-finals?

Group 1

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s

St Mary’s Granard

Dromard

Clonguish


Round 1: Mullinalaghta v Granard

Prediction: Mullinalaghta

Round 1: Dromard v Clonguish

Prediction: Dromard

Round 2: Clonguish v Mullinalaghta

Prediction: Mullinalaghta

Round 2: Granard v Dromard

Prediction: Dromard


Round 3: Granard v Clonguish

Prediction: Clonguish

Round 3:  Dromard v Mullinalaghta

Prediction: Mullinalaghta 


Three teams to qualify for the quarter-finals

Prediction: Mullinalaghta, Dromard and Clonguish


Group 2

Abbeylara

Mostrim

Killoe Emmet Og 

Carrickedmond


Round 1: Abbeylara v Mostrim

Prediction: Abbeylara

Round 1: Killoe v Carrickedmond

Prediction: Killoe


Round 2: Mostrim v Killoe

Prediction: Killoe 

Round 2: Carrickedmond v Abbeylara 

Prediction: Abbeylara

Round 3: Mostrim  v Carrickedmond

Prediction: Mostrim

Round 3: Killoe v Abbeylara

Prediction: Killoe


Three teams to qualify for the quarter-finals

Prediction: Killoe, Abbeylara and Mostrim

 

Group 3

Rathcline

Longford Slashers

Colmcille 


Round 1: Longford Slashers v Colmcille 

Prediction: Colmcille


Round 2: Colmcille v Rathcline

Prediction: Colmcille


Round 3: Rathcline v Longford Slashers

Prediction: Slashers


Two teams to qualify for the quarter-finals 

Prediction: Colmcille and Slashers


Quarter-Finals: (Open Draw)


Semi-Finals

Winners QF 1 v Winners QF 2

Winners QF 3 v Winners QF 4

 

Relegation 2019 

The bottom teams in each group will meet in the relegation play-offs with two clubs making the drop into next year’s Longford Intermediate Championship