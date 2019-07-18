Who will qualify for the Longford senior football championship quarter-finals?

Five first round games in the 2019 Longford senior football championship are scheduled for this weekend and which eight clubs will qualify from the group stage to contest the Connolly Cup quarter-finals?

Group 1

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s

St Mary’s Granard

Dromard

Clonguish



Round 1: Mullinalaghta v Granard

Prediction: Mullinalaghta

Round 1: Dromard v Clonguish

Prediction: Dromard

Round 2: Clonguish v Mullinalaghta

Prediction: Mullinalaghta

Round 2: Granard v Dromard

Prediction: Dromard



Round 3: Granard v Clonguish

Prediction: Clonguish

Round 3: Dromard v Mullinalaghta

Prediction: Mullinalaghta



Three teams to qualify for the quarter-finals

Prediction: Mullinalaghta, Dromard and Clonguish



Group 2

Abbeylara

Mostrim

Killoe Emmet Og

Carrickedmond



Round 1: Abbeylara v Mostrim

Prediction: Abbeylara

Round 1: Killoe v Carrickedmond

Prediction: Killoe



Round 2: Mostrim v Killoe

Prediction: Killoe

Round 2: Carrickedmond v Abbeylara

Prediction: Abbeylara

Round 3: Mostrim v Carrickedmond

Prediction: Mostrim

Round 3: Killoe v Abbeylara

Prediction: Killoe



Three teams to qualify for the quarter-finals

Prediction: Killoe, Abbeylara and Mostrim

Group 3

Rathcline

Longford Slashers

Colmcille



Round 1: Longford Slashers v Colmcille

Prediction: Colmcille



Round 2: Colmcille v Rathcline

Prediction: Colmcille



Round 3: Rathcline v Longford Slashers

Prediction: Slashers



Two teams to qualify for the quarter-finals

Prediction: Colmcille and Slashers



Quarter-Finals: (Open Draw)



Semi-Finals

Winners QF 1 v Winners QF 2

Winners QF 3 v Winners QF 4

Relegation 2019

The bottom teams in each group will meet in the relegation play-offs with two clubs making the drop into next year’s Longford Intermediate Championship