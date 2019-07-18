Who will qualify for the Longford senior football championship quarter-finals?
Peter Hanley Motors SFC starts this weekend
The coveted Connolly Cup
Five first round games in the 2019 Longford senior football championship are scheduled for this weekend and which eight clubs will qualify from the group stage to contest the Connolly Cup quarter-finals?
Group 1
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s
St Mary’s Granard
Dromard
Clonguish
Round 1: Mullinalaghta v Granard
Prediction: Mullinalaghta
Round 1: Dromard v Clonguish
Prediction: Dromard
Round 2: Clonguish v Mullinalaghta
Prediction: Mullinalaghta
Round 2: Granard v Dromard
Prediction: Dromard
Round 3: Granard v Clonguish
Prediction: Clonguish
Round 3: Dromard v Mullinalaghta
Prediction: Mullinalaghta
Three teams to qualify for the quarter-finals
Prediction: Mullinalaghta, Dromard and Clonguish
Group 2
Abbeylara
Mostrim
Killoe Emmet Og
Carrickedmond
Round 1: Abbeylara v Mostrim
Prediction: Abbeylara
Round 1: Killoe v Carrickedmond
Prediction: Killoe
Round 2: Mostrim v Killoe
Prediction: Killoe
Round 2: Carrickedmond v Abbeylara
Prediction: Abbeylara
Round 3: Mostrim v Carrickedmond
Prediction: Mostrim
Round 3: Killoe v Abbeylara
Prediction: Killoe
Three teams to qualify for the quarter-finals
Prediction: Killoe, Abbeylara and Mostrim
Group 3
Rathcline
Longford Slashers
Colmcille
Round 1: Longford Slashers v Colmcille
Prediction: Colmcille
Round 2: Colmcille v Rathcline
Prediction: Colmcille
Round 3: Rathcline v Longford Slashers
Prediction: Slashers
Two teams to qualify for the quarter-finals
Prediction: Colmcille and Slashers
Quarter-Finals: (Open Draw)
Semi-Finals
Winners QF 1 v Winners QF 2
Winners QF 3 v Winners QF 4
Relegation 2019
The bottom teams in each group will meet in the relegation play-offs with two clubs making the drop into next year’s Longford Intermediate Championship
