Battle begins for the Gerry Hennessy Cup

Eight teams will compete for the Gerry Hennessy Cup in the 2019 Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship with Ballymahon (relegated from the Senior grade last year), Cashel, St Brigid’s Killashee and Sean Connolly’s drawn to face each other in Group 1 with three teams to qualify for the knockout stages.

Last year’s beaten finalists Ardagh Moydow are pitted in Group 2 along with Young Grattans, Ballymore and Fr Manning Gaels in the battle to determine which three clubs will make further progress.

Group 1: Ballymahon, Cashel, St Brigid’s Killashee and Sean Connolly’s

Group 2: Ardagh Moydow, Young Grattans, Ballymore and Fr Manning Gaels

Group 1 - First Round Fixtures

Ballymahon v Cashel

Prediction: Ballymahon

St Brigid’s Killashee v Sean Connolly’s

Prediction: Killashee

Group 2 - First Round Fixtures

Ardagh Moydow v Young Grattans

Prediction: Ardagh Moydow

Ballymore v Fr Manning Gaels

Prediction: Fr Manning Gaels

The top team in each group will advance directly into the semi-finals while the second and third placed teams in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

So just two clubs will miss out on a place in the knock-out stages with the bottom team in each group clashing in a relegation play-off to determine who drops down to the Junior grade in 2020.

Pictured are Longford GAA officials and sponsors at the launch of the Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship. (Left to right): Colm Murray, Donna Mulleady (sponsors), Eamon Reilly (county board chairman) and Gerry Hagan.