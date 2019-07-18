Killoe take minor league title with most emphatic win over Longford Slashers

Leading by just a solitary point (0-5 to 0-4) at the break, Killoe turned on the power on the changeover to score a most emphatic win over Longford Slashers in the Minor (U-18) Football League Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Wednesday evening.

Killoe Og . . . 1-17 Longford Slashers . . . 0-6

A brilliant start to the second half yielded six points in quick succession, three from Reece Leonard (two frees), a brace from Cian Dooner (play) with Jake Donnelly the first on target as rampant Killoe established a commanding lead.

Playing some terrific football, Killoe added another 1-6 to their impressive tally during the remainder of the match with Jake Donnelly getting the goal in the 49th minute.

Slashers struggled badly in the second half and the best they could manage was a couple of late consolation points from substitute Dean Wykes (58th minute) and Darragh O’Connell.

KILLOE OG: Shane Igoe; Gavin Farrelly, Darren Moffett, Shane Gilna; Adam Donnelly, James Moran, Thomas Walsh; Euan Finneran (0-2), Jonathan Borland (0-1); Colm Coyle (0-2), Jake Donnelly (1-1), Bernard Borland (0-1); Reece Leonard (0-3, two frees), Cian Dooner (0-7, three frees), Killian Feeney.

Subs:- Eoin Smith for T Walsh (half-time); Michael Dunleavy and David Moorehead for G Farrelly and S Gilna (57 mins); Oisin McManus and Patrick Loughlin for S Igoe and C Coyle (58 mins).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Stephen O’Brien; Liam Morgan, Daniel Kurkin, Desmond Akenbor; Cian McGuinness, Ronan Kenny (0-1), Mark Odukoye; Tadgh McNevin (0-1), Rory Lennon; Donal Sheahan, Mario Pirlog, Sean Morgan; Darragh O’Connell (0-2), Jake Taylor, Ronan Sheahan (0-1).

Subs:- Ben Lynn for R Lennon (43 mins); Mairtin Kenny and Dean Wykes (0-1) for D Akenbor and D Sheahan (50 mins); Davidson Olusanya for S Morgan (57 mins); Adedoyin Ogundare for J Taylor (58 mins).

Referee: Michael Farrell (Ballymahon).