Longford GAA Club Championships start this weekend

A total of nine games are down for decision as the 2019 club football championships kick-off this weekend and the opening fixture in the Connolly Cup is the meeting of Mostrim and Abbeylara at the Higginstown grounds in Granard on Friday evening, throw-in 8pm.

Starting at the same time at the Clonbonny grounds in Lanesboro is the clash of Cashel and Ballymahon in the first round of the Intermediate championship and the action continues on Saturday and Sunday evening.

Much of the attention will be focused on Leinster club champions Mullinalaghta who are bidding to win the Longford SFC title for the fourth year in a row.

St Columba's are the red-hot favourites to make a winning start against St Mary’s Granard at C&D Devine Park in Edgeworthstown on Saturday evening (7.30pm).

The other first round fixtures in the Peter Hanley Motors senior championship are Colmcille v Longford Slashers at Pairc na nGael in Dromard on Saturday (7.30pm); Clonguish v Dromard at the Monaduff grounds in Drumlish on Sunday (2pm) and Killoe Emmet Og v Carrickedmond at Leo Casey Park in Ballymahon on Sunday (7.30pm).

Last year's Intermediate title winners Rathcline are the remaining club competing in the Connolly Cup this year and they enter the championship arena in the Group 3 second round clash against Colmcille the following weekend.



Fixtures

Friday 19 July

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Round 1

Group 2

Granard, Higginstown: Abbeylara v Mostrim 8pm

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

Group 1

Lanesboro, Clonbonny: Ballymahon v Cashel, 8pm

Saturday 20 July

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Round 1

Group 1

Edgeworthstown, C & D Devine Park: Mullinalaghta St Columba's v St Mary's Granard, 7:30pm

Group 3

Dromard, Páirc na nGael: Longford Slashers v Colmcille, 7:30pm

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

Group 1

Dromard, Páirc na nGael: St Brigid’s Killashee v Sean Connolly’s, 6pm

Group 2

Edgeworthstown, C & D Devine Park: Ballymore v Fr Manning Gaels, 6pm

Sunday 21 July

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Round 1

Group 1

Drumlish, Monaduff: Dromard v Clonguish, 2pm

Group 2

Ballymahon, Leo Casey Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Carrickedmond, 7:30pm

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

Group 2

Ballymahon, Leo Casey Park: Ardagh Moydow v Young Grattans, 6pm

Pictured are Longford GAA officials and sponsors at the launch of the Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship. (Left to right): Gerry Hagan, David Hanley (sponsor), Albert Cooney, Peter Hanley (sponsor), Eamon Reilly (county board chairman), Colm Murray and Marie O'Reilly Keenan. Photo: Declan Gilmore