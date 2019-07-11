Longford take Tyrone to reach the All-Ireland U-16 ‘B’ Final against Waterford

A goal from Kamille Burke in the 56th minute saw Longford take Tyrone in the Ladies Football All-Ireland U-16 ‘B’ semi-final at the Mullahoran grounds on Wednesday evening and book their place in the title decider against Waterford.

Longford . . . 5-8 Tyrone . . . 3-13

Longford produced a fantastic performance of football in the first half and three goals proved to be crucial as they went in at the break six points in front, 3-6 to 2-3.

Tyrone were a different proposition in the second half in storming back into contention and made Longford work hard for their eventual victory.

Longford were dealt a blow in the 50th minute when Molly Mulvihill harshly received a yellow card but Paul McGuire’s charges battled it out to win by a solitary point in a tense and exciting finish.

LONGFORD: Riane McGrath; Avril Wilson, Teni Alaba, Grace Kenny; Caoimhe McCormack, Aoife Donnelly, Leah Shannon; Grace Shannon (1-2,1f), Melissa O’Kane (1-0, penalty); Elle Lynn, Lauren McGuire (0-3,1f), Sarah Tully; Kamille Burke (1-1); Molly Mulvihill (1-2), Kate Shannon (1-0).

Subs:- Ella Duggan for S Tully (40 mins); Laura Valentine for E Lynn (50 mins); Casey McNamara for Donnelly (52 mins).

TYRONE: Anna Grew; Leah Martin, Emma Loane (0-2,1f), Eimear McGarrity; Beth Jones, Rhianne Monaghan (0-2), Aoife Horisk (1-1); Caireen O’Neill (0-1), Maeve McSorley; Leah McGuigan, Maeve McCrystal (2-6,1f), Eilish Cavanagh; Darina Campbell, Sasha Laird, Katie Cumiskey (0-1).

Sub:- Emma Rushe.

Referee: Paul Burke (Louth).