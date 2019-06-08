Andrew Farrell replaces the injured Barry McKeon on the Longford team

There is one change on the Longford team for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifiers Round 1 clash against Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday (throw-in 3pm) with Cashel’s Andrew Farrell replacing the injured Barry McKeon at centre-half-forward.

Colmcille player McKeon sustained a hamstring injury which forced him to retire in the first half of the Leinster SFC quarter-final replay against Kildare at Bord na Mona O’Connor Park in Tullamore on Sunday last.

The Longford team v Carlow is as follows: Paddy Collum (Fr Manning Gaels); Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Donal McElligott (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Barry O’Farrell (Carrickedmond); Colm P Smyth (Abbeylara), Padraig McCormack (Killoe Emmet Og), Darren Quinn (Clonguish); John Keegan (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), David McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s); Gary Rogers (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Andrew Farrell (Cashel), Michael Quinn (Killoe Emmet Og); Daniel Mimnagh (Killoe Emmet Og), James McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Darragh Doherty (Mostrim).