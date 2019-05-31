Donal McElligott returns for Longford in Leinster championship replay against Kildare
One change on the team for the big match in Tullamore on Sunday, 3pm
Donal McElligott on the ball for Longford against Westmeath. Action from the National Football League Division 3 game at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar at the end of March. Picture: Declan Gilmore
Donal McMcElligott, who missed the drawn game as he was serving a one match suspension, returns to the Longford team for the Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final replay against Kildare at Bord na Mona O’Connor Park in Tullamore this Sunday, throw-in 3pm.
McElligott replaces fellow Mullinalaghta clubman Gary Rogers on the first fifteen and the Longford line-out is as follows:
Paddy Collum (Fr Manning Gaels); Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Andrew Farrell (Cashel), Barry O’Farrell (Carrickedmond); Colm P Smyth (Abbeylara), Padraig McCormack (Killoe Emmet Og), Darren Quinn (Clonguish); John Keegan (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), David McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s); Donal McElligott (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Barry McKeon (Colmcille), Michael Quinn (Killoe Emmet Og); Daniel Mimnagh (Killoe Emmet Og), James McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Darragh Doherty (Mostrim).
Subs:- David Mulvihill (Rathcline), Mark Hughes (Killoe Emmet Og), Gary Rogers (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Aidan McElligott (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Joseph Hagan (Dromard), Ronan McEntire (Dromard), Conor Farrell (Cashel), Kevin Gilmore (Skerries Harps), Nigel Rabbitte (Abbeylara), Pauric Gill (Fr Manning Gaels), Shane Kenny (Rathcline).
