Losers of Longford v Kildare away to Carlow in Round 1 of the All-Ireland Qualifiers
All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifiers Round 1 Draw
Barry McKeon pictured in action for Longford against Kildare in the Leinster SFC quarter-final at O'Connor Park, Tullamore. Photo: Declan Gilmore
The losers of the Longford v Kildare Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final replay will be away to Carlow in Round 1 of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers on Saturday June 8 or Sunday June 9 at Netwatch Cullen Park.
The complete Round 1 Qualifiers draw is as follows:
Louth v Antrim
Down v Tipperary
Leitrim v Wicklow
Wexford v Derry
Offaly v London
Monaghan v Fermanagh
Westmeath v Waterford
First named team have home advantage with ties to be played on Saturday June 8/Sunday June 9.
