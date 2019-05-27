Losers of Longford v Kildare away to Carlow in Round 1 of the All-Ireland Qualifiers

Padraic O'Brien

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longford-leader.ie

Barry McKeon pictured in action for Longford against Kildare in the Leinster SFC quarter-final at O'Connor Park, Tullamore. Photo: Declan Gilmore

The losers of the Longford v Kildare Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final replay will be away to Carlow in Round 1 of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers on Saturday June 8 or Sunday June 9 at Netwatch Cullen Park.

The complete Round 1 Qualifiers draw is as follows:

Louth v Antrim

Down v Tipperary

Leitrim v Wicklow

Wexford v Derry

Offaly v London

Monaghan v Fermanagh

Carlow v Kildare or Longford

Westmeath v Waterford

First named team have home advantage with ties to be played on Saturday June 8/Sunday June 9.

