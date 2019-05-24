Longford team picked to play Kildare in Leinster senior football championship clash

Longford manager Padraic Davis and his selectors Paul Barden and Donal Ledwith have named the team to face Kildare in the Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park on Sunday, throw-in 4pm.

Excluding the suspended Donal McElligott, five Mullinalaghta players are selected on the first fifteen and the following is the Longford team to take on Kildare:

1. Paddy Collum (Fr Manning Gaels)

2. Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

3. Andrew Farrell (Cashel)

4. Barry O’Farrell (Carrickedmond)

5. Colm P Smyth (Abbeylara)

6. Padraig McCormack (Killoe Emmet Og)

7. Darren Quinn (Clonguish)

8. John Keegan (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

9. David McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

10. Gary Rogers (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

11. Barry McKeon (Colmcille)

12. Michael Quinn (Killoe Emmet Og)

13. Daniel Mimnagh (Killoe Emmet Og)

14. James McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)

15. Liam Connerton (Rathcline)