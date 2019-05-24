Longford team picked to play Kildare in Leinster senior football championship clash
Five Mullinalaghta players selected to start in Tullamore on Sunday
Liam Connerton on the attack for Longford in his bid to evade the tight grip of Kildare defender Mick O'Grady. Action from last year's All-Ireland SFC Round 2 Qualifier. Pic: Declan Gilmore
Longford manager Padraic Davis and his selectors Paul Barden and Donal Ledwith have named the team to face Kildare in the Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park on Sunday, throw-in 4pm.
Excluding the suspended Donal McElligott, five Mullinalaghta players are selected on the first fifteen and the following is the Longford team to take on Kildare:
1. Paddy Collum (Fr Manning Gaels)
2. Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)
3. Andrew Farrell (Cashel)
4. Barry O’Farrell (Carrickedmond)
5. Colm P Smyth (Abbeylara)
6. Padraig McCormack (Killoe Emmet Og)
7. Darren Quinn (Clonguish)
8. John Keegan (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)
9. David McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)
10. Gary Rogers (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)
11. Barry McKeon (Colmcille)
12. Michael Quinn (Killoe Emmet Og)
13. Daniel Mimnagh (Killoe Emmet Og)
14. James McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s)
15. Liam Connerton (Rathcline)
Our 15 to take on @KildareGAA in the @gaaleinster #SFC quarter final in Tullamore @Offaly_GAA this Sunday @Longford_Leader @ShannonsideFM @RTEgaa @offtheball @The42GAA #GoodLuckLads pic.twitter.com/TNh1ym0c5D— Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) May 24, 2019
