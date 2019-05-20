Mullinalaghta, Granard, Dromard and Clonguish will clash in the group stage of the Longford SFC

The draw for the 2019 Peter Hanley Motors Longford Senior Football Championship was made at the County Board meeting in Aras Ui Bhriain, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Monday night with Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, St Mary’s Granard, Dromard and Clonguish clashing in the group stage.

Abbeylara, Mostrim, Killoe Emmet Og and Carrickedmond will play each other in Group 2 while last year’s Intermediate champions Rathcline are joined in Group 3 by Longford Slashers and Colmcille.

The top three teams in Group 1 and Group 2 and the top two teams in Group 3 will qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2019 Longford Senior Football Championship.

The bottom teams in each group will meet in the relegation play-offs and with two clubs making the drop into next year’s Intermediate Championship the pressure is on.

Leinster club champions Mullinalaghta are clearly the Connolly Cup favourites in their quest to complete a magnificent four-in-a-row and they will be very hard stopped under new manager Finbar O’Reilly from the Lacken club in Co Cavan.

Some very intriguing games are in prospect and the eagerly awaited 2019 Senior Football Championship is scheduled to start in the third week of July.

Group 1: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, St Mary’s Granard, Dromard and Clonguish

Group 2: Abbeylara, Mostrim, Killoe and Carrickedmond

Group 3: Rathcline, Longford Slashers and Colmcille

Group 1 - First Round Fixtures: Mullinalaghta v Granard and Dromard v Clonguish

Group 2 - First Round Fixtures: Abbeylara v Mostrim and Killoe v Carrickedmond

Group 3 - First Round Fixture: Longford Slashers v Colmcille with a bye for Rathcline



2019 Senior Hurling Championship Draw

Clonguish Gaels will meet Longford Slashers in the first round of the 2019 Longford Senior Hurling Championship and will battle it out with Wolfe Tones Mostrim for the JJ Duignan Cup in the round-robin to determine the finalists

Mulleady Group 2019 Intermediate Football Championship Draw

Eight teams will compete for the Gerry Hennessy Cup in the Mulleady Group 2019 Intermediate Football Championship with Ballymahon (relegated from the Senior Championship last year), Cashel, St Brigid’s Killashee and Sean Connolly’s drawn to face each other in Group 1 with three teams to qualify for the knockout stages.

Last year’s beaten finalists Ardagh/Moydow are pitted in Group 2 along with Young Grattans, Ballymore and Fr Manning Gaels in the battle to determine which three clubs will make further progress.

Group 1: Ballymahon, Cashel, St Brigid’s Killashee and Sean Connolly’s

Group 2: Ardagh/Moydow, Young Grattans, Ballymore and Fr Manning Gaels

Group 1 - First Round Fixtures: Ballymahon v Cashel and Killashee v Sean Connolly’s

Group 2 - First Round Fixtures: Ardagh/Moydow v Young Grattans and Ballymore v Fr Manning Gaels

The top team in each group will qualify directly for the semi-finals while the second and third placed teams in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The bottom team in each group play each other with the loser relegated to Junior in 2019.

Junior Football Championship Draw

Legan Sarsfields have been drawn in Group 1 of the 2019 Longford Junior Football Championship along with the second strings from Dromard, Fr Manning Gaels, Granard and Killoe.

In Group 2 the other solely Junior club Kenagh (relegated from the Intermediate Championship last year) will play the second strings from Longford Slashers, Ardagh/Moydow and Clonguish.

In Group 3 the second strings from Mostrim, Carrickedmond, Mullinalaghta and Colmcille will clash.

The top team in each of the three groups will qualify for the semi-finals with the second placed teams playing-off for the remaining spot in the last four.

Group 1 - First Round Fixtures: Fr Manning Gaels v Legan and Granard v Killoe with a bye for Dromard

Group 2 - First Round Fixtures: Kenagh v Longford Slashers and Ardagh/Moydow v Clonguish

Group 3 - First Round Fixtures: Mostrim v Carrickedmond and Mullinalaghta v Colmcille