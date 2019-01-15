Dunshaughlin CC knock Longford opponents Cnoc Mhuire Granard out of the Leinster Senior ‘B’ Championship

A great comeback by Cnoc Mhuire Granard fell short in their eventual defeat against Meath opponents Dunshaughlin Community College in the North Leinster Post-Primary Schools Senior ‘B’ Football Championship quarter-final on Tuesday.

Dunshaughlin Community College (Meath) . . . 7-9

Cnoc Mhuire Granard . . . 3-17

With a couple of minutes gone in the second half of the game at the Cnoc Mhuire school pitch, the home side found themselves trailing by 21 points (6-9 to 0-6) but they came storming back in a very determined bid to salvage the situation.

In the 50th minute a goal from a penalty converted by Jordan Martin brought Cnoc Mhuire to within eight points of the visitors and the momentum was with them but Dunshaughlin broke down the field one minute later with Luke Mitchell landing the ball into the net to strike the killer blow.

Cnoc Mhuire tried their hardest to get back into the game but time was against them as they ended up losing by just four points in the finish.

CNOC MHUIRE GRANARD: Daniel Creegan; Conor Fitzsimons, Cian O’Hara, Matthew Shaughnessy; Charlie Mulligan, Ryan Smith, Mark O’Neill; Tiarnan Madden, Ryan O’Reilly (0-4); Ben Brady, Jordan Martin (1-6, 4f, goal from penalty), Cormac Reilly (0-4); Reece Reilly (1-0), Dara Sheridan (1-2,1f), Cathal Gilligan (0-1).

Sub:- Conor Leonard for B Brady (half-time).

DUNSHAUGHLIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Gary O’Connell; Odhran O’Riordan, Jack Dardis, Kevin Bawle; Paul Keane, David Fildes, Kevin Conway; Cathal Sheehan (1-0), Matthew Costelloe; Harry Dunne (2-1), Matthew Moyles (2-2), Johnny Pearl; Andrew Quinn (1-0), Luke Mitchell (1-6,4f, 1 ‘45), Ruairi Kinsella.

Referee: Martin Sexton (Cavan).