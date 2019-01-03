Longford seniors take on Louth in football and hurling fixtures

Many players are missing for different reasons at this moment in time but the Longford senior football squad have made a good start to the new season with wins over Wicklow and Meath in the O’Byrne Cup.

Manager Padraic Davis has availed of the opportunity to experiment with the introduction of some newcomers and this trend is likely to continue against Louth at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Saturday, throw-in 2pm.

Regulars Michael Quinn, Darren Gallagher. Daniel Mimnagh, Barry McKeon and Robbie Smyth featured in the games against Wicklow and Meath before the Christmas break but it will be interesting to see what sort of team the Longford management decide to start against Louth.

While a place in the semi-final of the O’Byrne Cup is at stake for the eventual winners on Saturday, the counties will clash again in Round 1 of the National League Division 3 in Drogheda on Sunday 27 January and that crucial match is very much the priority.

Louth scored a convincing 1-17 to 1-9 win over Wicklow on Saturday last and thus will be coming to Longford in a fairly confident frame of mind for the remaining fixture in the group stage.

The curtain-raiser to the O’Byrne Cup tie at Pearse Park on Saturday is the Kehoe Shield senior hurling game (12 noon) and Longford, despite the defeat against DCU/St Patrick’s Campus in December, will qualify for the final of this competition should they succeed in beating Louth.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5 JANUARY

Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup Senior Football Tournament Group stage

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford v Louth, 2pm. Ref: Fergal Smyth (Offaly)

Kehoe Shield Senior Hurling Tournament

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Longford v Louth, 12 noon. Ref: Shane Guinan (Offaly)