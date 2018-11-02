Longford hurler Johnny Casey honoured with Nicky Rackard/Lory Meagher All-Star Award
Major GAA event in Dublin’s Convention Centre this Friday evening
Longford hurler Johnny Casey pictured with his mother Bernie and girlfriend Caroline Doyle after playing for Ireland in the recent Senior Hurling-Shinty International against Scotland.
Longford Slashers hurler Johnny Casey has been honoured with his selection on the 2018 Nicky Rackard Cup/Lory Meagher Cup Champion 15.
In recognition of his fine displays for the Longford hurlers in the Nicky Rackard Cup this season, Clondra native Johnny will receive his award as part of the PwC All-Stars event in Dublin’s Convention Centre this Friday evening which will be broadcast live on RTE 1, starting at 7pm.
The Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Champion 15 is evenly spread across 11 different counties.
Uachtarán CLG John Horan congratulated the winners and said: “We play a team game but we have always been moved by the exceptional performances that have stood out and contributed to the rich culture of Laochra Gael that we celebrate on an occasion such as this.
“The McDonagh, Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups are dedicated to GAA legends; people who are synonymous with hurling, with its greatness and in their dedication to it. I congratulate the Champion 15 selections that have been made. They are all worthy of the prestigious honour that has been bestowed upon them and it’s a great occasion for them, their families and the clubs who helped produce them.”
It has been a memorable few weeks for Johnny Casey who earned the proud distinction of lining-out for Ireland in the recent Senior Hurling-Shinty International against Scotland at Bught Park, Inverness. Johnny plays his club football with St Brigid’s Killashee.
Nicky Rackard & Lory Meagher Champion 15
Nicky Rackard, Donegal, Declan Coulter
Nicky Rackard, Donegal, Stephen Gillespie
Nicky Rackard, Warwickshire, Shane Caulfield
Nicky Rackard, Warwickshire, Niall McKenna
Nicky Rackard, Tyrone, Dermot Begley
Nicky Rackard, Monaghan, Kevin Crawley
Nicky Rackard, Louth, Stephen Kettle
Nicky Rackard, Longford, Johnny Casey
Nicky Rackard, Leitrim, Declan Molloy
Lory Meagher, Sligo, James Weir
Lory Meagher, Sligo, Gary Cadden
Lory Meagher, Lancashire, Ronan Crowley
Lory Meagher, Lancashire, Edmond Kenny
Lory Meagher, Fermanagh, Ryan Bogue
Lory Meagher, Cavan, Kevin Connelly
