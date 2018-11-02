Longford hurler Johnny Casey honoured with Nicky Rackard/Lory Meagher All-Star Award

Longford Slashers hurler Johnny Casey has been honoured with his selection on the 2018 Nicky Rackard Cup/Lory Meagher Cup Champion 15.

In recognition of his fine displays for the Longford hurlers in the Nicky Rackard Cup this season, Clondra native Johnny will receive his award as part of the PwC All-Stars event in Dublin’s Convention Centre this Friday evening which will be broadcast live on RTE 1, starting at 7pm.

The Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Champion 15 is evenly spread across 11 different counties.

Uachtarán CLG John Horan congratulated the winners and said: “We play a team game but we have always been moved by the exceptional performances that have stood out and contributed to the rich culture of Laochra Gael that we celebrate on an occasion such as this.

“The McDonagh, Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups are dedicated to GAA legends; people who are synonymous with hurling, with its greatness and in their dedication to it. I congratulate the Champion 15 selections that have been made. They are all worthy of the prestigious honour that has been bestowed upon them and it’s a great occasion for them, their families and the clubs who helped produce them.”

It has been a memorable few weeks for Johnny Casey who earned the proud distinction of lining-out for Ireland in the recent Senior Hurling-Shinty International against Scotland at Bught Park, Inverness. Johnny plays his club football with St Brigid’s Killashee.

Nicky Rackard & Lory Meagher Champion 15

Nicky Rackard, Donegal, Declan Coulter

Nicky Rackard, Donegal, Stephen Gillespie

Nicky Rackard, Warwickshire, Shane Caulfield

Nicky Rackard, Warwickshire, Niall McKenna

Nicky Rackard, Tyrone, Dermot Begley

Nicky Rackard, Monaghan, Kevin Crawley

Nicky Rackard, Louth, Stephen Kettle

Nicky Rackard, Longford, Johnny Casey

Nicky Rackard, Leitrim, Declan Molloy

Lory Meagher, Sligo, James Weir

Lory Meagher, Sligo, Gary Cadden

Lory Meagher, Lancashire, Ronan Crowley

Lory Meagher, Lancashire, Edmond Kenny

Lory Meagher, Fermanagh, Ryan Bogue

Lory Meagher, Cavan, Kevin Connelly