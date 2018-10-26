Longford senior hurling champions Wolfe Tones facing tough task against Wicklow opponents Avondale

After winning the Longford senior hurling title for a magnificent sixth year in succession, Wolfe Tones Mostrim now turn their attention to the Leinster Junior Club Championship.

Wicklow Intermediate champions Avondale provide the opposition in the first round clash at Allen Park, Newtownforbes this Friday night (throw-in 8.30pm) and Wolfe Tones are facing a tough task.

Avondale cruised to a very easy 5-18 to 1-7 win over Arklow in the Wicklow Intermediate final on Sunday last in making an immediate return to the senior grade following their relegation last season.

While the Arklow cause suffered a significant setback when they had a player sent-off midway through the first half, they were generally outclassed by the much stronger Avondale outfit who led by 1-11 to 1-2 at the break.