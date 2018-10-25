Carrick Sarsfields win the Longford Minor ‘B’ football championship title

Carrick Sarsfields were crowned the Minor ‘B’ champions in a cracking final at McGann Park in Kenagh on Wednesday night with Eoghan McCormack landing the winning point from a free in stoppage time.

Carrick Sarsfields . . . 0-19 Western Gaels . . . 1-15

The outcome of this highly entertaining 13-a-side encounter was in the balance right up until the final whistle with Western Gaels looking the likely winners when Kian Gilmore surged forward to score a goal in the 56th minute.

That left the Rathcline/Grattans amalgamation leading by 1-15 to 0-16 with time running out but the Carrickedmond/Legan side came storming back with three points in a row through Jack Dempsey, Aidan McGuire (free) and McCormack to capture the Glenn Brady Memorial Cup.

CARRICK SARSFIELDS: Darragh Gunshinan; Sean McCormack, James Reilly; Diarmuid Kelly, Patrick Murray (0-2, '45' and free), Peter Dempsey (0-1); Eoghan McCormack (0-5, four frees), Sean Donohoe; Adam Quinn (0-1), Jack Dempsey (0-8), Sam Ward; Aidan McGuire (0-1, free), Patrick Cahill (0-1).

Subs:- Sean Horgan for S Ward (28 mins); Blaine Murphy for J Reilly (half-time).

WESTERN GAELS: Bryn Peters; Dean O'Reilly, Brian Casey; Jakub Kajan, Kian Gilmore (1-1), Liam Ross; Misko Kajan (0-1), Cronan Flood; Eanna McGrath, Rory Howlin (0-3), Richard Prior; Oran Kenny (0-9, four frees), Dylan Glancy (0-1).

Sub:- Seadna Ryan for E McGrath (half-time).

Referee: Frank Toher (Killoe Emmet Og).