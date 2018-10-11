Longford U-16 ‘B’ Final: Jack Duggan scores 3-5 for Clonguish Og in title triumph

With powerful midfielder Jack Duggan leading the charge, the Juvenile ‘B’ Football Championship title was captured by Clonguish who scored a comprehensive win over Killoe in the final at the Monaduff grounds, Drumlish on Wednesday night.

Clonguish Og . . . 6-8 Killoe Og . . . 3-4

The impressive Jack, son of former Roscommon star Derek Duggan, clocked up a total of 3-5 as Clonguish Og (managed by Daddy Duggan) led by five points (3-7 to 3-2) at the break after playing with the advantage of the wind in the first half.

Three more Clonguish goals followed in the second half to complete a fine team performance in proving too strong for Killoe.

CLONGUISH OG: Sean Carey; Conor Smith, Mark McHugh; Jack Sullivan, Christy Manning, Adam Shields; Jack Duggan (3-5, four frees), Josh Sorohan; Matthew Flynn (1-0), Jason Glancy (0-2), James Galligan (1-0); Ben Carthy (1-1), Cian Sutton.

Subs:- Josh Carthy for C Sutton (45 mins); Sean McGoey for J Galligan (59 mins); Jim Crossan for J Sullivan (60 mins); Elliott Egan for M McHugh (three minutes into stoppage time).

KILLOE OG: Oisin McManus; Shane Gilna, David Moorehead; Gavin Farrelly (0-2), Michael Dunleavy, Cormac Harte (1-0); Thomas Walsh, Darren Moffett; Adam Donnelly (1-0), Bernard Borland (1-2, goal from penalty), Jack Lennon; Killian Feeney, Mark Bracken.

Subs:- Jack Finneran for J Lennon (40 mins); Shane Dooner for M Bracken (52 mins); Kevin Hough for M Dunleavy (59 mins).

Referee: Gerard Egan (St Mary's Granard).