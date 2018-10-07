Longford MFC Final: Killoe hold out for narrow win over Carrick Sarsfields/Kenagh to retain county minor title

Killoe Og survived a late comeback from Carrick Sarsfields/St Dominic’s to retain the Minor Football Championship title with a hard earned one point win in very blustery conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Killoe Og . . . 2-9 Carrick Sarsfields/St Dominic’s . . . 1-11

Killoe were ahead by 11 points twice but after they scored their final point in the 49th minute it was all Carrick Sarsfields/Kenagh. Credit to the amalgamation as they never gave up and fought until the bitter end in losing the U-18 final for the second year in succession.

Killoe ended the game with 14 players after Reece Leonard was sent off following a fracas in the third minute of stoppage time. Shea Carberry scored a point for the amalgamation one minute later to close the gap to just a single point.

There was still time for Carrick Sarsfields/St Dominic’s to snatch a dramatic draw but Eoghan McCormack shot narrowly wide and Killoe Og were able to hold out for another Harte Cup triumph.

KILLOE OG: Eoin Smith; Shane Gilna, Conor Gilna, Emmet Igoe; Darren Moffett, James Moran, Evan Farrelly; Niall Finneran (0-1), Jonathan Borland; Paul Brady, Jake Donnelly (1-2), Enda Bracken; Cian Dooner (1-3,1f), Euan Finneran (0-1), Reece Leonard (0-2,1f).

CARRICK SARSFIELDS/ST DOMINIC’S: Damien Higgins; Peter Dempsey, Adam Ryan, Sean McCormack; Diarmuid Kelly (0-1), Patrick Murray (0-2), Eoghan McCormack; Dylan Horkan, Adam Quinn; Keelin McGann, Shea Carberry (1-1), Sean Donohoe; Patrick Cahill (0-1), Aidan McGuire (0-6,4f), Jack Dempsey.

Referee: Joe McDermott (Young Grattans).