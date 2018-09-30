Longford SHC Final: Martin Coyle scores the crucial goal as Wolfe Tones Mostrim win six-in-a-row

A goal from Martin Coyle at a crucial stage of the second half gave Wolfe Tones Mostrim the edge over Clonguish Gaels in the county final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday to complete a tremendous sixth-in-a-row of senior hurling championship titles.

Wolfe Tones Mostrim . . . 1-11 Clonguish Gaels . . . 0-10

Coyle got the vital touch to finish the ball to the net in the 41st minute after a close range shot from Sean Noonan was saved by the Clonguish Gaels keeper Eanna Daly.

Wolfe Tones, with the advantage of the wind, were now leading by 1-8 to 0-7 and managed to consolidate their grip on the game during the remainder of the match to emerge victorious.

The county hurling final was 22 minutes late in starting as the appointed referee John Emmo (Cavan) was late in arriving at the grounds due to what was described as a transport breakdown and he was replaced by linesman Charlie Candon (Roscommon).

WOLFE TONES MOSTRIM: Andy Kelly; Cian McLoughlin, Thomas Stakem, Aidan Sheridan; Ciaran Fahy, Benny Stakem, Daniel Connell; Martin Coyle (1-2), Daire Duggan; John Newman (0-1), Seamus Hannon (0-4), Michael Hussey (0-1); Sean Noonan (0-1), John Mulhern (0-2, one free). Paddy Cullen.

CLONGUISH GAELS: Eanna Daly; Paul Hession, John O’Brien, Declan Lee; Brian Gordon, Bart Hanley, Michael Farrell (0-1); Gerard Moore, Paddy Corcoran; Stephen Gregg, Paul Barden jnr (0-1), Michael Devlin; Joe O’Brien (0-8, six frees), Paul Brady, Shane O’Brien.

Subs:- Raymond O’Brien for S Gregg (42 mins); Ciaran Corcoran for P Brady (58 mins); Andrew Moorehead for P Barden (58 mins).

Referee: Charlie Candon (Roscommon).