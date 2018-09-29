Longford U-14 ‘A’ Football Final: Goals rush as Killoe too strong for Clonguish

Killoe Og were in complete control to take the U-14 ‘A’ Championship title with a comprehensive win over Clonguish in the final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Killoe Og . . . 9-12 Clonguish Og . . . 0-12

The slick Killoe side were ruthless and clinical. Credit to Clonguish Og who battled throughout against an excellent opposition who played some very good football.

Killoe Og were ahead by 11 points at the break (3-7 to 0-5) and didn’t let up on the scoring in the second half.

Particularly impressive for the county title winners was full-forward Colm Coyle who clocked up a total of 4-3.

KILLOE OG: Oisin McManus; Mark Rowley, Joe Morrissey, Ronan Collum; Gavin Farrelly (0-1), David Moorehead, Eamon Igoe; Adam Donnelly (0-1), Cormac Harte (2-0); Jack Finneran, Patrick Moran (1-0), Shane Smith; Cian Leonard (0-3), Colm Coyle (4-3), Seamus Walsh (2-4,2f).

Subs:- Andrew Grant for J Finneran (36 mins); Shane Dooner for S Smith and Niall Macken for M Rowley (46 mins); Francis Rowley for C Leonard (53 mins); Zac Carr for O McManus and Darragh Carberry for C Coyle (58 mins).

CLONGUISH OG: Kieran McMorrow; Jamie Dorr, Conor Flynn, Kevin Baskett; Andrew Jackson, Conor Smith, Ross Shields; Matthew Flynn (0-2), Dan Crossan; Andrew Flynn (0-2,1f), Jonathan Burke, Matthew Carey (0-6,3f); Michael Flynn (0-1), Dara Belton, Daniel Carey (0-1).

Referee: Michael O’Brien (Longford Slashers).