Longford to play Wicklow and Louth in the 2019 O'Byrne Cup

The draw for the 2019 O’Byrne Cup was made on Wednesday night by the Leinster Council.

Longford were drawn into Group 2 alongside Wicklow and Louth in what will be a couple of interesting games.The Longford team will play against Louth yet again after they were drawn against each other in last year's group stage which was a 6 point win for Longford.

The O'Byrne Cup fixtures will be the first competitive games for new Longford manager Padraic Davis.

Below is the full draw for the 2019 O'Byrne Cup

2019 O’Byrne Cup draw:

Group 1: Carlow, Westmeath, Offaly, Kildare

Group 2: Longford, Wicklow, Louth

Group 3: Laois, Meath, Wexford

Bye: Dublin