Longford JFC Final: Killoe Emmet Og overcome Clonguish to achieve Junior success

A goal from Andrew Thompson in the 40th minute sent Killoe on their way to claim the Junior Championship title for the first time in 30 years after winning the final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 1-8 Clonguish . . . 0-7

Emmet Og were made work hard for this success by a determined Clonguish side who suffered a setback after Ian Reilly was sent off in the 52nd minute and they finished the game with 14 players.

Killoe were ahead by three points when Reilly received a straight red card. Brian Sweeney kicked over a free minutes later to cut the gap to two but Killoe ended the game well with a free converted by Eugene Clarke along with another point from substitute Paul O’Hara.

KILLOE EMMET OG: Brian Carr; Tommy Reilly, Emmet Toher, Andrew Gilna; Shane McManus, Gary Connell, Conor Gilna (0-1); Philip Kiernan, David Kiernan; Andrew Thompson (1-1), Shane Thompson (0-1), Niall Finneran; Ger Carberry (0-1), Eugene Clarke (0-2,1f), David McCarthy (0-1).

Subs:- Paul O’Hara (0-1) for A Thompson (50 mins); Darren Kelly for D McCarthy and Evan Farrelly for S McManus (53 mins); Joe Maloney for G Carberry (four minutes into stoppage time).

CLONGUISH: James Tormey; Brian Mahon, Anthony Watters, Evan Glacken; David Doherty, Benny Devine, Kevin O’Boyle; Paul Barden Jnr, Aaron Griffin; Stephen Gregg (0-1), Colin Clarke (0-1), Brian Sweeney (0-1,free); Michael McCann, Ian Reilly (0-2, frees), Niall O’Reilly (0-1).

Subs:- Stephen Brennan (0-1) for E Glacken (30 mins); Brian Gordon for B Mahon and Liam Sheridan for S Gregg (40 mins); David Faughnan for C Clarke (49 mins).

Referee: David Tiernan (Moydow Harpers).