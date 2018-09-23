Longford IFC Final: Late, late drama as Ardagh/Moydow and Rathcline finish all square

Rathcline let victory slip from their grasp and almost ended up losing in a dramatic finish to the Intermediate Football Championship Final which eventually ended in a draw at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Ardagh St Patrick’s/Moydow Harpers . . . 1-11 Rathcline . . . 1-11

Ardagh/Moydow, starting without injured key forwards Daryl Carrigy and Killian Farrell, looked dead and buried when Iarla O’Sullivan shot over the bar in the 57th minute to leave the Lanesboro side in what appeared to be a comfortable 1-10 to 0-9 lead.

But a brace of points in quick succession from the impressive Paddy Ganley (who clocked up a total of 0-6) kept the amalgamation in contention and they hit the front in the fourth minute of stoppage time when a free from Rory Sullivan ended up in the back of the Rathcline net.

That should have been the killer blow for the reigning champions but referee Gerard Egan allowed the game to continue until the eighth minute of stoppage time when the equalising point materialised.

A free from Shane Kenny fell short but the ball broke to the alert Iarla O’Sullivan who got the crucial score to leave it all square when the final whistle was blown seconds later and so the sides must meet again in the replay at Pearse Park on Saturday evening next, throw-in 5pm.

ARDAGH ST PATRICK’S/MOYDOW HARPERS: Darren Farrell; Thomas Powell, Niall Keenan (0-1), John Keegan; Fergal Keenan, Gerard Farrell, Conor Carroll; Frank Galvin (0-1), Edward Powell; Paddy Keenan, Rory Sullivan (1-0, free), Mark Quinn; Emmet Donlon, Paddy Ganley (0-6, two frees), Shane Henry (0-3, two frees).

Subs:- Killian Farrell for S Henry (45 mins); Brian Farrell for T Powell (49 mins); Gareth Dennigan for R Sullivan (black card, six minutes into stoppage time).

RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; Owen Murray, Kevin Chapman, Kevin Sorohan; Cillian Flood, Shane Donohoe, Kian Gilmore (0-2); Michael Morrissey, Shane Kenny (0-1, free); Niall Keane, Derek Casserly, Iarla O’Sullivan (0-2); James Hanley (0-1), Liam Connerton (0-3, all frees), Oran Kenny (1-1).

Subs:- David Rooney for O Murray (29 mins); Aaron Madden (0-1, free) for O Kenny (injured, 34 mins); Shane Casserly for J Hanley (54 mins); Neil O’Connor for C Flood (three minutes into stoppage time); Eamon Farrell for S Donohoe (black card, six minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: Gerard Egan (St Mary’s Granard).