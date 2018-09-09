Longford SFC: Fantastic Francis McGee point saves Dromard in draw against Clonguish

A fantastic point from Francie McGee with time running out earned Dromard a deserved draw against Clonguish in the Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday evening.

Clonguish . . . 0-13 Dromard . . . 2-7

In the 59th minute a terrific point from Paul Barden edged Clonguish ahead but in stoppage time McGee gained possession before slotting over the equalising point. The sides must do it all again in the replay on Sunday next to determine who meets the title holders Mullinalaghta in the semi-final.

Particularly impressive for Clonguish was the deadly accurate Joe O’Brien who fired over a total of ten points (eight frees) while Cian Mimnagh scored the two goals for Dromard.

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Darragh McLoughlin, Shane O’Brien, Neil Devlin; Stephen McLoughlin, Chris Gordon, Conor Shields; Peter Hanley, Stephen Watters; Francie Molloy, Ian McCormack, Darren Quinn; Kevin Burke (0-1), David Barden, Joe O’Brien (0-10, eight frees)

Subs:- Ronan Sweeney for S O’Brien (half-time); Paul Barden (0-2) for I McCormack (half-time); Packie Molloy for S Watters (47 mins).

DROMARD: Sean McNerney; Paul McGee, Pauric Martin, Dylan McCormack; Niall Vance, John Sheridan, Peter Reynolds; Diarmuid Masterson, Ronan McEntire (0-1); Joseph Hagan, Bernard Sheridan, Peter Masterson; Jamsie Martin (0-3,1f), Francie McGee (0-3,1f), Cian Mimnagh (2-0).

Subs:- Kevin Kane for J Sheridan (25 mins); James Mimnagh for D McCormack (37 mins); Ross McNerney for J Mimnagh (47 mins); Brian McCormack for P Masterson (black card, 53 mins).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Moydow Harpers).