Longford Ladies JFC Final: Grattans conquer Mullinalaghta to capture the Junior title

Grattans claimed the Ladies Junior ‘A’ Championship title for the first time in their history with an excellent performance against a spirited Mullinalaghta side in the county final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Grattans . . . 5-12 Mullinalaghta . . . 3-11

It was just rewards for the club who have been making great strides over the past number of years. Last year they won the Junior ‘B’ title, defeating Mullinalaghta in the final, and Grattans will now look forward to playing in the Intermediate Championship next year.

The Lohan sisters, Caoimhe and Clodagh, clocked up a total of 4-9 between them for Grattans (who led by 3-7 to 1-5 at the break) while Lauren Burke was in fine scoring form for Mullinalaghta with 2-8 to her credit.

GRATTANS: Davina Dardis; Katie Devlin, Claire Shaw; Sophie Hogan, Roisin Leen, Rebecca O’Kane; Petrina Carrigy, Una Clarke (1-0, penalty); Orla Kenny, Eve Nerney (0-1), Molly Mulvihill (0-2); Caoimhe Lohan (3-3), Clodagh Lohan (1-6, 2f).

Sub:- Clare McCarrick for O Kenny (46 mins).

MULLINALAGHTA: Amy Brady; Elaine McGivney, Caroline McGivney (0-1); Laura Cunningham, Rachel Gilligan, Caoimhe Brady; Katie Crawford (1-0), Shauna Murphy (0-1); Louise Battrim, Carmel McGivney, Edel Sheedy; Aine Smyth, Lauren Burke (2-8, one goal from penalty, 4f).

Subs:- Siobhan Gilligan for A Smyth (28 mins); Lisa Mooney (0-1) for E Sheedy (half-time), Aileen Murphy for S Murphy and Emily Hand for L Cunningham (53 mins), Niamh Burke for Caroline McGivney (four minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: Martin Clyne (Longford Slashers).