Longford SFC: Crucial first half goal puts Mullinalaghta on the way to win over Mostrim

While Mullinalaghta remain on course to capture the county senior football championship title for the third year in a row they were made to work hard for the win over Mostrim in the quarter-final clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 1-11 Mostrim . . . 0-9

Five points separated the sides in the finish and the concession of a soft goal in the first half proved to be a severe setback for the gutsy Edgeworthstown outfit who tried their best to get back into contention.

Jayson Matthews pounced to finish the ball to the net from a few yards out in the 13th minute and that decisive score left St Columba’s in a comfortable 1-5 to 0-2 lead.

Mullinalaghta managed to consolidate their grip on the game in doing enough to make it through to the semi-final in a couple of weeks time.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Luke Meehan; Shane Mulligan, Donal McElligott (0-2), Francis Mulligan; David McGivney (0-2, one free), John Keegan; Gary Rogers, James McGivney (0-4), Brendan Fox; Jayson Matthews (1-1), Rian Brady (0-1), Aidan McElligott (0-1).

Subs:- Conor McElligott for B Fox (44 mins); Conan Brady for L Meehan (57 mins); Michael Cunningham for C Brady (black card, 59 mins).

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Sean Noone (0-1), Martin Coyle, Aaron Gallagher; Seamus Hannon (0-1), Shane Kiernan, Niall Quinn; Fintan Coyle, Sean Noonan; Ciaran Gallagher, Daniel Connell, Shane Campbell; Darragh Doherty (0-3, two frees), Gerard Smith (0-1), Brian Farrell (0-2, frees).

Subs:- Joe Dempsey for N Quinn (45 mins); Evan Murphy (0-1) for C Gallagher (51 mins).

Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).