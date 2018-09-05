LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES
Remaining SFC quarter-finals on Saturday and Sunday
Nigel Rabbitte on the attack for Abbeylara in breaking away from Killoe defender Gavin Hughes. Action from the SFC quarter-final at Pearse Park on Saturday evening last. Photo: Declan Gilmore
Wednesday 5 September
Longford Under 12 Football League Division 1/2 Crossover
Higginstown: Granard/Ballymore v Killoe Óg, 7pm
Thursday 6 September
Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘B’ Cup - Round 2
Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Óg v Shannon Gaels, 7pm
Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘C’ Cup Semi-Final
Extra-time if necessary
McGann Park: St Dominic's v Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, 7pm
Longford Under 12 Football League Division 2 Cup Semi-Final
Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v Southern Gaels, 7pm
Longford Under 12 Football League Division 2 Shield Semi-Final
McGee Park: St. Colmcille’s v St Patricks Óg 7pm
Longford Under 12 Football League Division 3 Cup Semi-Final
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v St Dominic’s, 7pm
Friday 7 September
All County Football League Division 2
Páirc Chiarán: Cashel v Sean Connolly’s, 8pm
Longford Under 12 Football League Division 3 Shield Semi-Final
Venue tbc: Killoe Óg/St Vincent’s v Clonbroney, 7pm
Under 8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Indoor Football
Edgeworthstown Sports Hall 6:30pm-7:15pm: Clonbroney, Granard, Longford Slashers
Edgeworthstown Sports Hall 7:15pm-8pm: Wolfe Tones Óg, St Patrick’s Óg, Grattan Gaels
Kenagh Sports Hall 6:30pm-7:15pm: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, Southern Gaels
Kenagh Sports Hall 7:15pm-8pm: St. Dominic’s, Shannon Gaels, Carrick Sarsfields
Saturday 8 September
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Mostrim v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 6.30pm
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Fr Manning Gaels v Rathcline, 5pm
Gerry Reilly Leinster U-16 Football Tournament Plate Final
Oldcastle: Longford v Louth, 7pm, time tbc
Cross Provincial Football Talent Academy Blitz Day – U14 / U15
Sunday 9 September
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Clonguish v Dromard, 6.30pm
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Ballymore v St Patrick's Ardagh/Moydow Harpers, 5pm
Junior Football Championship Semi-Finals
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Clonguish v Legan Sarsfields, 12:45pm
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: KIlloe Emmet Óg v Fr Manning Gaels, 2:15pm
All County Football League Division 2
Killashee: St Brigid’s Killashee v Carrickedmond, 12 noon
Monday 10 September
Minor Football Championship Round 2
Kindly sponsored by Hanlon's GALA
Group 1
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 6.45pm
Group 2
Keenan Park: St Patrick's Óg/Western Gaels v Carrick Sarsfields/St Dominic's, 6.45pm
Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘B’ Cup Play-Off
Kindly sponsored by McDonald’s Longford
Extra-time if necessary
Páirc na nGael: St Francis v Clonguish Óg, 6:45pm
Tuesday 11 September
Under 14 Football Championship Semi-Finals
Kindly sponsored by Carrigy’s Bus Hire
Games at 6.45pm
Longford Ladies GAA Fixtures
Saturday 8 September
Junior Championship Final
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Grattans v Mullinalaghta, 12.15pm
Intermediate Championship Final
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Ballymore v Longford Slashers, 2pm
Sunday 9 September
Senior Championship Semi-Finals
Moran Park: Carrickedmond v Clonguish, 11am
Emmet Park: Killoe v Mostrim, 4pm
Junior B Final
Moran Park: Colmcille v Rathcline, 3pm
