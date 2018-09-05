LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

Remaining SFC quarter-finals on Saturday and Sunday

2018 Longford Senior Football Championship

Nigel Rabbitte on the attack for Abbeylara in breaking away from Killoe defender Gavin Hughes. Action from the SFC quarter-final at Pearse Park on Saturday evening last. Photo: Declan Gilmore

Wednesday 5 September

Longford Under 12 Football League Division 1/2 Crossover

Higginstown: Granard/Ballymore v Killoe Óg, 7pm

Thursday 6 September

Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘B’ Cup - Round 2

Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Óg v Shannon Gaels, 7pm

Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘C’ Cup Semi-Final

Extra-time if necessary

McGann Park: St Dominic's v Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, 7pm

Longford Under 12 Football League Division 2 Cup Semi-Final

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v Southern Gaels, 7pm

Longford Under 12 Football League Division 2 Shield Semi-Final

McGee Park: St. Colmcille’s v  St Patricks Óg 7pm

Longford Under 12 Football League Division 3 Cup Semi-Final

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v St Dominic’s, 7pm

Friday 7 September

All County Football League Division 2

Páirc Chiarán: Cashel v Sean Connolly’s, 8pm

Longford Under 12 Football League Division 3 Shield Semi-Final

Venue tbc: Killoe Óg/St Vincent’s v Clonbroney, 7pm

Under 8 Respect Exhibition Go Games Indoor Football

Edgeworthstown Sports Hall 6:30pm-7:15pm: Clonbroney, Granard, Longford Slashers

Edgeworthstown Sports Hall 7:15pm-8pm: Wolfe Tones Óg, St Patrick’s Óg, Grattan Gaels

Kenagh Sports Hall 6:30pm-7:15pm: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, Southern Gaels

Kenagh Sports Hall 7:15pm-8pm: St. Dominic’s, Shannon Gaels, Carrick Sarsfields

Saturday 8 September

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Mostrim v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 6.30pm

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Fr Manning Gaels v Rathcline, 5pm

Gerry Reilly Leinster U-16 Football Tournament Plate Final

Oldcastle: Longford v Louth, 7pm, time tbc  

Cross Provincial Football Talent Academy Blitz Day – U14 / U15

 Sunday 9 September

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Clonguish v Dromard, 6.30pm

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Ballymore v  St Patrick's Ardagh/Moydow Harpers, 5pm

Junior Football Championship Semi-Finals

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Clonguish v  Legan Sarsfields, 12:45pm

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: KIlloe Emmet Óg v Fr Manning Gaels, 2:15pm

All County Football League Division 2

Killashee: St Brigid’s Killashee v Carrickedmond, 12 noon

Monday 10 September

Minor Football Championship Round 2

Kindly sponsored by Hanlon's GALA

Group 1

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones, 6.45pm

Group 2

Keenan Park: St Patrick's Óg/Western Gaels v Carrick Sarsfields/St Dominic's, 6.45pm

 Juvenile (U-16) Football ‘B’ Cup Play-Off

Kindly sponsored by McDonald’s Longford

Extra-time if necessary

Páirc na nGael: St Francis v Clonguish Óg, 6:45pm

Tuesday 11 September

Under 14 Football Championship Semi-Finals

Kindly sponsored by Carrigy’s Bus Hire

Games at 6.45pm

Longford Ladies GAA Fixtures

Saturday 8 September

Junior Championship Final

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Grattans v Mullinalaghta, 12.15pm

Intermediate Championship Final

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park:  Ballymore v Longford Slashers, 2pm

Sunday 9 September

Senior Championship Semi-Finals

Moran Park: Carrickedmond v Clonguish, 11am

Emmet Park: Killoe v Mostrim, 4pm

Junior B Final

Moran Park: Colmcille v Rathcline, 3pm