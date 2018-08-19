Longford SFC: Colmcille gradually assert superiority over St Mary’s Granard

The group stages of the Senior Championship concluded on Sunday evening as Colmcille got the better of St. Mary’s in a poor encounter played at Lynch Park, Abbeylara which meant little to either side as both were already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Colmcille . . . 1-17 St Mary’s Granard . . . 1-9

Both teams had changes to their starting 15. Barry McKeon missed out for Colmcille while Darren Gallagher was unavailable for Granard. The towering midfielder was a huge loss to his team and they missed his leadership in this defeat.

Little did they know before this contest that they would be meeting again in two weeks time after they were pitted together in the quarter-finals draw which was held after the game.

After a poor start Granard worked their way into the game and were just a point behind by the 21st minute but Colmcille replied with three points. Granard hit back with two points to trail at the break by 0-8 to 0-6 but Colmcille got a goal through Martin Mulligan in the 37th minute and that set them up for the comfortable win.

COLMCILLE: Mark Kiernan; Colin Farley, Ciaran Brady, Martin Mulligan (1-0); Conor Grant, Declan Reilly, Ciaran McKeon; Gerry Mulligan, John Paul Reilly; Cormac Hughes (0-2), Dylan McCabe, Paul McKeon (0-6,4f); Ruairi Harkin (0-1), Cathal McCabe (0-1), Rory Hawkins (0-6,2f)

Sub:- Paul Farley (0-1) for D McCabe (half-time).

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Finbar Moran; Brian Sheridan, Thomas Gallagher, Paddy McGivney; Mark Tully (0-1), Niall O’Hara (0-2), Jody Connolly; Charlie Martin, Eoin Sheridan; Paul Smyth, Dylan Corcoran, Eddie Smyth; Conor Mulligan (0-1), Fergus Kelly (1-0), Derek Sheridan (0-5,3f).

Subs:- Padraig Devaney for C Mulligan (half-time); Donal Harkin for M Tully and Darragh Lee for E Smyth ( 56 mins).

Referee: Michael Farrell (Ballymahon).