Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta score emphatic victory over Carrickedmond

County champions St Columba’s eased past Carrickedmond in their final group game in the Senior Football Championship at Devine Park, Edgeworthstown on Sunday.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 1-21 Carrickedmond . . . 1-8

The Mullinalaghta side were not tested and were 0-14 to 0-5 ahead at the break. They didn’t have to up their game at any stage as they teased and toyed with Carrickedmond in an excellent team performance with the superb Rian Brady firing over seven points.

James McGivney got the St Columba’s goal four minutes from the finish following a good move while Carrickedmond substitute Keith McGuire got a touch to the ball in the 60th minute to get a consolation goal for his side.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: David O’Rourke; Simon Cadam, Aaron Earley, Luke Meehan; Shane Mulligan, Gary Rogers, Francis Mulligan; David McGivney (0-1,f), John Keegan (0-1); Brendan Fox, James McGivney (1-3), Aidan McElligott (0-4); Jayson Matthews (0-2), Rian Brady (0-7,2f), Conor McElligott (0-2).

Subs:- Cian McElligott (0-1) for J Matthews (37 mins); Tom Meehan for F Mulligan (43 mins); Paul Leonard for R Brady (45 mins); Aidan Brady for A Earley (57 mins).

CARRICKEDMOND: David Shannon; Johnny Gerety, Michael Cahill, Padraig O’Shea; Justin McCormack, Barry O’Farrell, Cathal P Belton; Enda Farrell, John O’Shea; Rioch Farrell (0-2,1f), Sean Kelly (0-1), Kyle Kenny; Conor Kelly, Padraig McGrath (0-1), Aidan McGuire (0-3,1f).

Subs:- Michael Higgins for C Kelly (22 mins); Kevin Moran (0-1) for J McCormack and John Lenehan for P McGrath (half-time); Keith McGuire (1-0) for R Farrell (45 mins).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Moydow Harpers).