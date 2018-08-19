Longford SFC: Cian Mimnagh lands terrific winning point as Dromard beat Killoe

A fine first half performance paved the way for Dromard’s eventual victory over Killoe as Sean Hagan’s side made it through to the Senior Football Championship quarter-finals with Cian Mimnagh landing a terrific winning point in stoppage time.

Dromard . . . 1-10 Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-12

Francis McGee, capitalising on a mistake in the Emmet Og defence, planted the ball in the roof of the net for the decisive only goal with five minutes gone in the Group 3 game at the Colmcille GAA grounds, McGee Park, on Sunday.

Dromard ended up leading by 1-7 to 0-8 at the break and while they only managed to register three more points in the second half it was enough to keep them in contention for the Connolly Cup.

Already qualified Killoe were the better team on the changeover but suffered a severe setback when Paddy Kiernan was sent-off in the 43rd minute after receiving a couple of yellow cards in quick succession.

DROMARD: Sean McNerney; Paul McGee, Pauric Martin, Kevin Kane; Niall Vance, Diarmuid Masterson (0-1), Peter Reynolds (0-1); John Sheridan, Ronan McEntire (0-1); Joseph Hagan (0-2, one free), Francis McGee (1-4, all points from frees), Bernard Sheridan; Jamsie Martin, Peter Masterson, Dylan McCormack.

Subs:- Cian Mimnagh (0-1) for J Martin (half-time); J Martin for D McCormack (51 mins).

KILLOE EMMET OG: Micheal Hughes; Gavin Hughes, Padraig McCormack (0-1), Liam Hughes; Niall Farrelly, Michael Quinn, Paddy Hughes; Paddy Thompson, Daniel Mimnagh (0-2, one from ‘45); Denis McGoldrick (0-3), Mark Hughes (0-1), Paddy Kiernan; Ciaran Donohoe, Sean McCormack (0-5, four frees), Eamon Keogh.

Subs:- Cian Farrelly for P Hughes (26 mins); Terry McCormack for C Donohoe (48 mins); Ronan McGoldrick for E Keogh (50 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).



