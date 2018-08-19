Longford SFC: Robbie Smyth injured as Abbeylara suffer defeat against Mostrim

Mostrim recorded their first win in this year’s Senior Football Championship and in doing so advanced to the quarter-finals with a deserved win over Abbeylara in the Group 1 game at Maguire Park, Ballinalee on Saturday evening.

Mostrim . . . 1-12 Abbeylara . . . 1-11

Daniel Connell scored a crucial goal for Mostrim in the 38th minute to give them a four point lead. Abbeylara, who are also through to the last eight, kept in contention and cut the gap to just two by the 59th minute.

A Darragh Doherty point was followed by a fine Gerard Smith effort to restore Mostrim’s four point advantage before Conor Berry got a late goal for Abbeylara in the fourth minute of stoppage time but Mostrim held out for the victory.

Abbeylara were dealt a blow in the 45th minute when their star forward Robbie Smyth had to be stretchered off with a knee injury.

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Shane Sheridan, Martin Coyle, Aaron Gallagher; Niall Quinn, Seamus Hannon, Sean Noone; Fintan Coyle, Sean Noonan; Ciaran Gallagher, Brian Farrell (0-5, all frees), Shane Campbell (0-1); Darragh Doherty (0-3,1f), Gerard Smith (0-2), David Morgan.

Subs:- Daniel Connell (1-1) for D Morgan (injured, 13 mins); Joe Dempsey for S Noone (injured, three minutes into stoppage time).

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Aaron Dalton, Cormac Smyth, Michael McHugh; Russell Brady, Cathal Lynch, PJ Masterson; Colm P Smyth, Fergal Battrim; Nigel Rabbitte (0-5,3f), Conor Berry (1-0), Mel Brady; Robbie Smyth (0-1,f), Jason Kelly (0-1), Brian Smyth (0-3).

Subs:- Padraig Berry (0-1) for J Kelly (30 mins); Padraig Battrim for R Smyth (injured, 45 mins); Michael Battrim for M McHugh (50 mins).

Referee: Gerard Egan (St Mary’s Granard).