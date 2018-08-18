Longford SFC: Clonguish far too strong for Ballymahon

Clonguish experienced little difficulty in making sure of their place in the Senior Football Championship quarter-finals when they cruised to a very easy win over prime relegation candidates Ballymahon in the Group 1 clash at McGann Park, Kenagh on Saturday evening.

Clonguish . . . 1-20 Ballymahon . . . 1-7

Ballymahon trailed by 1-9 to 1-3 at the break with the Clonguish goal materialising in the 30th minute when Joe O’Brien flicked the ball to the net from close range.

The south Longford side launched an immediate counter-attack when Kyle Fitzmaurice weaved his way through to score a well-taken goal but things went from bad to worse for them in the second half.

Ballymahon were reduced to 14 players with six minutes gone on the changeover when John Nevin was sent-off after receiving a second yellow card and they ended up losing by the wide margin of 13 points.

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Darragh McLoughlin (0-1), John O’Brien, Neil Devlin; Darren Quinn (0-4, one free), Chris Gordon (0-2), Stephen McLoughlin; Peter Hanley, Stephen Watters; Conor Shields (0-1), Ian McCormack, Francie Molloy; Kevin Burke (0-3), David Barden (0-1), Joe O’Brien (1-6, three points from frees).

Subs:- Shane O’Brien (0-1) for D Barden (half-time); Mikie McGuinness (0-1) for C Shields (injured, 36 mins); Packie Molloy for S Watters (42 mins); Michael Corcoran for Joe O’Brien (50 mins); Gerry Moore for P Hanley (injured, 52 mins).

BALLYMAHON: Paul Walsh; Brian Nevin, James Kenny, Mark McCormack; Sean McMullen, John Nevin, Matthew Daly; Jack Fox, Thomas Mulvihill; Emmet Finn, Colm Flynn (0-4, three frees), Ros Claffey (0-1); Aaron Nally, Mark Connor, Kyle Fitzmaurice (1-1, point from ‘45).

Subs:- James Daly for B Nevin (14 mins); Eddie Noonan for J Fox (half-time); Charlie Byrne (0-1) for A Nally (43 mins); B Nevin and J Fox for M Connor and K Fitzmaurice (48 mins).

Referee: Donal Kane (Young Grattans).