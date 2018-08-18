Imelda Reynolds scores three goals as Longford ladies beat Fermanagh to avoid relegation

The inspirational Michelle Farrell was the star as the Longford ladies retained their Intermediate Championship status for next year with a six point win over Fermanagh in the relegation play-off at Sheelin Park, Ballymachugh on Saturday.

Longford . . . 3-13 Fermanagh . . . 2-10

Longford had found themselves trailing by six points at one stage but it was Michelle Farrell that led the fightback and Fermanagh just could not contain this class act who registered a total of eight points.

Leanne Keegan, Aisling Cosgrove and Mairead Reynolds also played prominent roles in the win while Imelda Reynolds scored the three goals at crucial stages of the game.

The match changed in Longford’s favour at the beginning of the second half when Fermanagh missed a penalty that would have put them seven points ahead after they led by 2-7 to 1-6 at the break.

Fermanagh’s heads dropped after the penalty miss and they hit the post minutes later. When Longford took the lead in the 43rd minute with the third goal from Imelda Reynolds, they never relinquished it and were able to battle it out for the vital victory to avoid relegation.

LONGFORD: Michelle Kilkenny; Maria Kelleher, Leanne Keegan, Ailish Noonan; Aisling Cosgrove, Caitriona Moore, Eimear O’Brien (0-1); Mairead Reynolds (0-1), Michelle Farrell (0-8, 2f); Aoife Darcy (0-1), Tonicka Lee, Michelle McManus; Imelda Reynolds (3-0), Sarah Reynolds, Aisling Greene (0-2).

Sub:- Aine Barry for M Kelleher.

FERMANAGH: Donna Owens; Niamh McManus, Courtney Murphy, Eimear Corrigan; Ciara Clarke, Aisling Maguire, Sarah Brittan; Danielle Maguire, Roisin O’Reilly; Orlagh Leonard, Anna Boyle, Roisin McCusker; Joanne Doonan (0-4), Eimear Smyth (2-4, one goal from penalty, 4f), Blaithin Bogue (0-2).

Subs:- Kayleigh Magee for R McCusker; Naoimi McManus for E Corrigan.

Referee: Shaun McLaughlin (Donegal).