Longford IFC: Impressive Ballymore get the better of Rathcline

Ballymore produced their best performance for quite some time to score a surprise win over Rathcline in the Intermediate Football Championship clash at the Monaduff grounds, Drumlish on Sunday evening.

Ballymore . . . 1-14 Rathcline . . . 0-11

Already qualified Rathcline started without their county players Liam Connerton (injured), Shane Donohue and Shane Kenny and now have to settle for a place in the quarter-finals with neighbouring rivals Cashel providing the opposition.

Ballymore advance instead to the last four on the head-to-head regulation after the teams finished on the same number of points at the top of the Group 1 table.

Mickey O’Connor’s side led by 0-9 to 0-7 at the break and then struck a real killer blow when Ciaran Reilly put Glen Kelly clean through for a well-taken goal with four minutes gone in the second half.

BALLYMORE: Mattie McCrann; Philip Dawson, Ciaran Fahy, Peter Walker; Cian O’Hara, Mattie Gorman (0-3), Mark Keogh; Donal McElvaney, Bernard McElvaney (0-1); Ciaran Reilly (0-1), Damien Monaghan (0-5, three frees), Padraig Kavanagh; Liam Gorman (0-2), Glen Kelly (1-2), Andy Kelly.

Sub:- Mel Creegan for A Kelly (39 mins).

RATHCLINE: David Rooney; Niall Keane, Kevin Chapman, Owen Murray; Daniel Curran, Kevin Sorohan, Eamon Farrell; Derek Casserly, Michael Morrissey; Cillian Flood, Iarla O’Sullivan (0-1), Ryan Fallon (0-1); Oran Kenny (0-6, two frees), Aaron Madden (0-1, free), James Hanley.

Subs:- Shane Donohue (0-1) for A Madden (half-time); Michael Hanley for O Murray (half-time); Shane Casserly for D Casserly (half-time); Shane Kenny (0-1) for R Fallon (35 mins); Neil O’Connor for E Farrell (39 mins); Dylan Glancy for J Hanley (43 mins).

Referee: David Tiernan (Moydow Harpers).



