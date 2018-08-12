Longford IFC: Cashel come out on top against Fr Manning Gaels

Three first half goals laid the foundations for an important win for Cashel which saw them qualify for the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Football Championship after getting the better of Fr Manning Gaels in the Group 2 game at Emmet Park, Killoe on Sunday.

Cashel . . . 3-13 Fr Manning Gaels . . . 4-8

After picking up one point in their previous two games Cashel knew a win would secure their place in the knockout stages. They started the game well and goals from Enda Kenny, Jamie Bermingham and Gavin Kelly helped them to a eight point lead at the interval, 3-7 to 1-5.

Fr Manning Gaels battled back in the second half but Cashel held out for the win that earns them a crack at neighbouring rivals Rathline in the quarter-final.

The Gaels had already secured their place in the semi-finals with a game to spare in the group stage so the result did not matter to them.

CASHEL: Shane Bannon; Ronan Muldoon, Mel Farrell, Ronan Farrell; Conor Flood (0-2), Padraig Farrell, Steven Weafer (0-1); Conor Farrell (0-1), Andrew Farrell (0-2); Ciaran Killian, Gavin Kelly (1-3, 3f), Jamie Bermingham (1-0); Enda Kenny (1-2), Kevin Farrell (0-2), Daniel Casey.

Subs:- James Skelly for C Killian (half-time); Corie Carberry for S Weafer (injured, 33 mins); Patrick Farrell for D Casey (37 mins); Eoin Flood for R Farrell (black card, 54 mins).

FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum; Ciaran Cooney (0-1), Liam Lynch, Aaron McGee; Daniel Gorman, Mark Hughes, Emmet Noonan; Diarmuid Cooney (0-3,1f), Sean Whelan; Gary Connell, David Collum, Pauric Gill; Dylan Quinn (0-1), Martin Cassidy (3-2), Eoin Keane.

Subs:- Mark Duffy (0-1) for P Gill (injured, 17 mins); Nigel Kiernan for G Connell (half-time); Cian Cassidy (1-0) for M Hughes (37 mins); Cian Brady for C Cooney and Ryan Crowe for E Keane (52 mins); Derek McCormack for E Noonan (black card, 53 mins).

Referee: Michael O’Brien (Longford Slashers).