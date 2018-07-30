Longford SFC: Shane O’Brien goal the matchwinner for Clonguish against Mostrim

A goal from substitute Shane O’Brien with ten minutes of the match remaining clinched the victory for Clonguish over Mostrim in the Senior Football Championship Group 1 clash at the Higginstown grounds, Granard on Sunday evening.

Clonguish . . . 1-8 Mostrim . . . 0-6

Mostrim kept with Clonguish for long spells but in the space of three minutes O’Brien scored a point and then followed that up with the goal that proved decisive in the eventual outcome.

Leading by 0-6 to 0-4 at the break, Clonguish were dealt a huge blow just before half-time when key forward Ciaran Williams sustained a serious ankle injury but his side managed to stay in front throughout the second half.

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Dara McLoughlin, John O’Brien, Neil Devlin; Francie Molloy, Darren Quinn (0-1), Chris Gordon; Peter Hanley, Stephen Watters; Kevin Burke, Conor Shields (0-1), Stephen McLoughlin; Mikey McGuinness, Ciaran Williams (0-1), Joe O’Brien (0-4, all frees).

Subs:- Ian McCormack for C Williams (injured, half-time); Shane O’Brien (1-1) for John O’Brien (37 mins); Packie Molloy for Joe O’Brien (54 mins); Alan Gregg for S O’Brien (black card, a minute into stoppage time); Michael Corcoran for M McGuinness (two minutes into stoppage time).

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Shane Sheridan, Sean Noone, Aaron Gallagher; Niall Quinn, Bernard Dempsey, Shane Campbell; Sean Noonan (0-1), Seamus Hannon; Daniel Connell, Gerard Smyth, Shane Kiernan; Brian Farrell, Cillian Lynn (0-3, one free), Darragh Doherty (0-2, frees).

Subs:- Fintan Coyle for S Noonan (39 mins); David Morgan for B Dempsey (50 mins); Martin Coyle for S Kiernan (54 mins); Evan Murphy for D Connell (56 mins); Joe Dempsey for D Doherty (60 mins).

Referee: Ger Carberry (Killoe Emmet Og).