Longford SFC: Abbeylara in complete control in very easy win over Ballymahon

It was all too easy for Abbeylara as they registered their first win in this year’s Senior Football Championship against a poor Ballymahon outfit in a very one-sided Group 1 encounter at the Higginstown grounds, Granard on Sunday evening.

Abbeylara . . . 0-20 Ballymahon . . . 0-4

Leading by 0-10 to 0-2 at the break, Abbeylara produced a strong display with Michael McHugh and Conor Berry two of their best players. Ballymahon will be disappointed with how this game went as they generally lacked urgency in crashing to a heavy defeat.

Robbie Smyth was, once again, the chief marksman for Abbeylara with eight points (three frees) to his credit.

Ballymahon’s misery was compounded in the 39th minute when Brian Nevin was sent-off after receiving a second yellow card for dissent.

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Aaron Dalton, Shane Mahon, Michael McHugh (0-1); Russell Brady (0-1), Cathal Lynch, PJ Masterson; Colm P Smyth (0-1), Fergal Battrim; Nigel Rabbitte (0-2, 1f), Conor Berry (0-3), Cormac Smyth; Robbie Smyth (0-8, three frees), Jason Kelly (0-4), Brian Smyth.

Subs:- Mel Brady for B Smyth (43 mins); Padraig Battrim for R Smyth (54 mins); Padraig Berry for J Kelly (55 mins); Mark Smyth for CP Smyth and Shane Gallagher for F Battrim (57 mins).

BALLYMAHON: Jack Fox; Brian Nevin, James Kenny, Mark McCormack; Sean McMullen, John Nevin, Matthew Daly; Colm Flynn (0-3, all frees), Thomas Mulvihill; Emmet Finn, Eddie Noonan, Ros Claffey; Joe Kelly, Mark Connor, Kyle Fitzmaurice (0-1).

Subs:- Brian Walsh for M Connor (48 mins); Aaron Nally for J Kelly (51 mins); James Daly for S McMullen (56 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).