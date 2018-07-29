Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta turn on the power in the second half in comprehensive win over Granard

Mullinalaghta produced another excellent performance to dismiss the challenge of Granard in the Senior Football Championship Round 2 clash at Emmet Park, Killoe on Sunday.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 2-16 St Mary’s Granard . . . 0-11

This result means that St Columba’s, St Mary’s and Colmcille are now all through to the quarter-finals with a round of fixtures to spare in Group 2 with the bottom team Carrickedmond facing the relegation play-offs.

The first half was tight with Granard just three points adrift (0-8 to 0-5) after Darren Gallagher fired over three exceptional scores but Mullinalaghta turned on the power in the second half on their way to a comprehensive win by the wide margin of 11 points.

Particularly prominent for the county champions were John Keegan and Rian Brady who clocked up a total of 1-7 between them.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Paddy Rogers; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Conan Brady; Shane Mulligan (0-1), Gary Rogers, Francis Mulligan; David McGivney (0-3, 2f), John Keegan (1-3); Donal McElligott (1-0, penalty), James McGivney (0-1), Brendan Fox (0-2); Michael Cunningham, Rian Brady (0-4), Conor McElligott (0-1).

Subs:- Jayson Matthews (0-1) for M Cunningham (36 mins); Luke Meehan for C Brady (42 mins), Aidan McElligott for D McElligott (injured, 50 mins).

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Dessie Kiernan; Vinny Nally, Thomas Gallagher, Paddy McGivney; Mark Tully, Niall O’Hara, Brian Sheridan; Charlie Martin, Darren Gallagher (0-5, 1f); Paul Smyth, Dylan Corcoran (0-2), Eddie Smyth; Ben Martin (0-1), Liam Sullivan (0-3, 2f), Fergus Kelly.

Subs:- Eoin Higgins for N O’Hara (injured, 34 mins); Mark Connell for E Smyth (black card, 40 mins); Declan Murphy for V Nally (injured, 40 mins).

Referee: Joe McDermott (Young Grattans).