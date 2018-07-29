Longford IFC: Bernard McElvaney inspires Ballymore to victory over Killashee

Bernard McElvaney inspired Ballymore to their first win in the current Intermediate Football Championship as they overcame a poor St Brigid’s Killashee side in the Group 1 game at Leo Casey Park, Ballymahon on Saturday evening.

Ballymore . . . 2-17 St Brigid’s Killashee . . . 3-9

Powerful midfielder McElvaney was inspirational in a fine Ballymore performance and a strong wind advantage in the first half guided them to a runaway 2-13 to 1-2 lead at the break.

Killashee tried hard to make a game of it in the second half but they were always fighting a losing battle despite closing the gap to five points in the finish.

BALLYMORE: Mattie McCrann; Philip Dawson, Ciaran Fahy (0-1), Mark Keogh; Kian O’Hara, Mattie Gorman, Mel Creegan (0-1); Donal McElvaney, Bernard McElvaney (0-4, 1f); Ciaran Reilly (1-2, 2f), Damien Monaghan (1-3, goal from penalty), Padraig Kavanagh (0-1); Liam Gorman (0-1), Glen Kelly (0-4), Andy Kelly.

Subs:- Mark Walker for M Keogh (black card, 41 mins); Michael Flynn for G Kelly and Mark Clarke for M Creegan (60 mins).

ST BRIGID’S KILLASHEE: Pat Farrell; Keelan Cox, Shane Cosgrove, Michael Magan; John Lee, Johnny Casey (0-1,f), Enda McPartland; Ogie Campbell, Killian Lee (0-3,1f); Nathan Steele (1-0), Gerard Evans (1-3, 1f), Jack Magan; Mel Shanley (0-1), James Fallon (1-0), James Campbell (0-1).

Subs:- James Willis for J Fallon (37 mins); Darren Cosgrove for S Cosgove (49 mins); Mark Rossiter for J Casey (black card, 42 mins), Francis Dolan for O Campbell (50 mins); Mark Fallon for E McPartland (black card, 54 mins).

Referee: Michael Farrell (Ballymahon).