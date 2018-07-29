Longford IFC: Pauric Gill goal the difference as Fr Manning Gaels edge out Ardagh/Moydow

Fr Manning Gaels scored a hard earned win over Ardagh/Moydow in the Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 clash at the Dromard grounds on Saturday evening and the difference was the goal scored by Pauric Gill in the 54th minute.

Fr Manning Gaels . . . 1-8 Ardagh/Moydow . . . 0-9

After trailing by 0-7 to 0-3 at the break, the amalgamation came storming back to hit the front with Daryl Carrigy landing the lead point (0-9 to 0-8) in the 49th minute.

That was really putting it up to the Gaels but they responded with the crucial goal from Gill who flicked the ball to the net from close range range after connecting with the perfect pass from Diarmuid Cooney who had cut through the opposing defence.

Fr Manning Gaels will finish top of Group 2 and are through to the semi-finals regardless of what happens against Cashel in their next game.

Ardagh/Moydow, on the other hand, now need a positive result in their remaining group fixture against Sean Connolly’s to qualify for the quarter-finals.

FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum; Derek McCormack, Liam Lynch, Daniel Gorman; Gary Connell, Mark Hughes, Emmet Noonan; Sean Whelan, David Collum (0-2); Ciaran Cooney, Diarmuid Cooney (0-1), Eoin Keane (0-3, all frees); Pauric Gill (1-2), Dylan Quinn, Dean Cosgrove.

Subs:- Anthony Keane for C Cooney (47 mins); Ryan Crowe for E Keane (47 mins); Mickey Kelly for L Lynch (51 mins); Mark Duffy for M Kelly (injured, 55 mins); Martin Cassidy for D Cosgrove (57 mins).

ARDAGH ST PATRICK’S/MOYDOW HARPERS: Darren Farrell; Thomas Powell, Niall Keenan, John Keegan; Conor Carroll, Fergal Keenan, Gerard Farrell; Gareth Dennigan, Frank Galvin; Emmet Donlon, Rory Sullivan (0-1), Shane Henry (0-2, frees); Aaron McTiernan, Killian Farrell (0-4), Daryl Carrigy (0-2).

Subs:- Thomas Farrell for A McTiernan (37 mins); John Shea for E Donlon (44 mins); Paddy Ganley for T Farrell (a minute into stoppage time); Paddy Keenan for F Galvin (two minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: John Hughes (Killoe Emmet Og).