Longford IFC: Paddy McDonnell’s decisive goal sets up Connolly’s victory over Cashel

Sean Connolly’s overturned a two point half-time deficit (0-7 to 0-5) into a six point winning margin to score a vital victory over Cashel in Group 2 of the Intermediate Football Championship at McGann Park, Kenagh on Friday evening.

Sean Connolly’s . . . 1-12 Cashel . . . 0-9

Two minutes into the second half Paddy McDonnell got the crucial only goal to put Connolly’s ahead by one point and they took control from there on.

Cashel just could not compete with them and the losers were wasteful in front of the posts in their struggle on the changeover with the loss of the injured Conor Farrell early in the game proving to be a big blow.

Connolly’s put in a solid team performance and were worthy winners. Dessie Reynolds once again showed what an excellent footballer he is when firing over six points for the Ballinalee side.

SEAN CONNOLLY’S: Stephen Murtagh; Brendan Treacy, Ciaran McEoin, Andy McNamee; Paddy Reynolds, Michael McGlynn, Frank Reynolds (0-1); Stephen Lynch (0-1), Daire Duggan; Padraig Brady, Paddy O’Neill, Adrian Dalton (0-1); Paddy McDonnell (1-1), Dessie Reynolds (0-6, 3f), Trevor Murtagh (0-2).

Subs:- Gregory Masterson for P Reynolds (45 mins); Joe Heaney for P O’Neill (57 mins); Sean Kenny for P McDonnell (60 mins); John McKenna for A Dalton (injured, four minutes into stoppage time).

CASHEL: Shane Bannon; Ronan Muldoon, Conor Flood, Mel Farrell; Ciaran Killian, Padraig Farrell, Stephen Weafer; Gavin Kelly (0-5, 3f), Andrew Farrell; Corie Carberry, Ronan Farrell, Kevin Farrell (0-2); Enda Kenny, Conor Farrell, Daniel Casey (0-1).

Subs:- Jamie Bermingham for C Farrell (injured, 5 mins); Aidan Rowan (0-1) for C Carberry (half-time); James Skelly for S Weafer (46 mins); Luke Casey for D Casey (57 mins).

Referee: Michael O’Brien (Longford Slashers).